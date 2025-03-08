No. 15 Mizzou Faces No. 19 Kentucky: Starting Lineups, Availability, Streaming
The No. 15 Missouri Tigers have one final regular season matchup that lands on Senior Day, taking on the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers find themselves in a recent skid of losing games, with a common thread of factors woven between the last three defeats.
The same could be said for Kentucky, who's lost three of its last six games. Due to a mix of injuries and other issues, both teams find themselves in similar positions.
Despite the injuries plaguing the Wildcats, they play with a certain sense of intensity and energy each game. Led by guard Otega Oweh and big man Amari Williams, Kentucky is a dangerous team to play regardless of who's injured.
What he's done now is nothing short of what I've expected," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. "They've been battled with some injuries. They're not 100%, but those guys are still playing, man."
Kentucky's resume is still impressive, even with a 20-10 record. They hold two wins over Tennessee, a win over Florida and wins over Duke, Gonzaga and Louisville in its non-conference slate.
"They are a good team, one of few teams to beat Duke, this season and obviously, their record is not an indicator of how good they are," Gates said. "I truly believe they're [a] top three seed in the NCAA tournament. No doubt about it. And it's gonna be a tough task, but we gotta do our job and take care of home court."
Here's everything you need to know about the Tigers' final regular season matchup of the year against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
Kentucky
Availability Report
Missouri
Everyone will be available to play for the Tigers.
Kentucky
G, Kerr Kriisa - OUT
G, Jaxson Robinson - OUT
Both Kriisa and Robinson were ruled out for the season over the last week by Pope. Robinson underwent a season-ending surgery on his right wrist and Kriisa, who suffered a fractured foot in December, was also not healed enough to make it back to the floor.
“We’re past the window now where he could actually get back,” Pope said to the media earlier in the week. “It’s just been a little bit of a stubborn healing process. So, he just hasn’t reached the benchmarks that he needed to get to, in terms of the healing process.”
Kriisa averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 assists per game before suffering his lower-body injury. Robinson played a more vital role, averaging 13 points on 43.2% shooting and a career-high 37.6% from the outside.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri at Oklahoma Sooners
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-9, 10-7 SEC) against the Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 9-8 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 8 at 11:00 a.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
TV: ESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 82 (away) or 84 (home)
Series History: Kentucky leads 15-3
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers never looked comfortable on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners and it showed, dropping its second-straight road game 96-84 to the Sooners. 31 from Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears was everything they needed to earn a huge conference win.
Last Time Out, Kentucky: The Wildcats took care of business against the LSU Tigers, winning 95-64 at home behind 24 points from Oweh and 15 a piece off the bench from forwards Ansley Almonor and Brandon Garrison.