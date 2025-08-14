Missouri to Host Elite 2027 WR Monshun Sales for Fall Visit
More good news from the 2027 recruiting class continues to roll in for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff, as this week the Tigers locked in yet another elite visitor for the upcoming fall.
5-Star wide receiver Monshun Sales from Lawrence North High School in Indiana will be in Columbia this season for Missouri's September 20 game against South Carolina, according to Nate Gravender of Recruit Access. The Tigers will be seeking revenge against a Gamecocks team that won last year's contest, 34-30, despite a strong Missouri comeback attempt.
Sales has many visits lined up for the fall with several other top tier football programs as well such as Ohio State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Georgia and Michigan, but this will be his second time in Columbia as he also made the trip in January for the Tigers' Junior Day.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 201 lbs., Sales is a physically imposing wideout with the ability to both stretch the field and dominate in the red zone. His size and length make him a matchup nightmare in and around the endzone, but he also possesses the athleticism to make defenders miss in the open field and break off chunk plays.
Last season the highly touted target hauled in 34 receptions for 568 yards and seven touchdowns while helping guide his team to an 11-1 record and berth in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
He is currently ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 1 player in Indiana, according to Rivals. He has received interest from nearly every major program in each major conference, so Drinkwitz and the Tigers' staff will have their work cut out for them if they hope to land the elite talent.
As of now, Missouri has yet to land a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, but it will need a strong performance if it hopes to bounce back after a somewhat disappointing showing in the 2026 cycle. Despite a lack of commitments, the Tigers have lined up some talented visitors for the upcoming fall and look to be getting a strong early jump on the class.
Upcoming Official Visitors
September 6, 2025
- 4-Star WR Lawrence Britt, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee
- 4-Star EDGE Kaden McCarty, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Houston, Texas
- 4-Star CB Ace Alston, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio
- 4-Star QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska
September 20, 2025
- 5-Star WR Monshun Sales, 6-foot-5, 200 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana
- 4-Star TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Saint Charles, Missouri
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)