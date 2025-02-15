No. 21 Mizzou Travels to Georgia: Starting Lineups, Streaming Information
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers have hit the road once again in SEC play to take on the 16-9 Georgia Bulldogs, a team that got off to a hot start but has struggled since in its conference slate.
The Tigers are coming off an impressive 82-58 blowout win against the Oklahoma Sooners, one where they always had full control since tipoff. Forward Mark Mitchell had arguably the best game of his career as a Tiger, finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds, leading the way in an impressive Missouri win.
Georgia is headed on by a five-star freshman, forward Asa Newell. Newell appears destined to be a first-round NBA draft pick. He's averaging 15 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season, leading the Bulldogs in both categories.
"Newell is an unbelievable young player that I believe will be in the NBA," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. He will be drafted. He is talented beyond his years ."
The talent level of Newell separates him as arguably the best player on his team and one of the best true freshmen in the SEC. His ability to score in multiple ways and use his physicality to his advantage has helped him elevate his level of play.
"He's able to catch and shoot threes," Gates said. "He's able to get to the free-throw line as his mid-range game. That's why I say three-level and, obviously, at the rim, he's able to finish around the basket."
Despite Georgia's record, playing in Athens is not as easy as it might sound. The Bulldogs always put forth a full effort while attempting to defend its home court and that will be the exact same when the Tigers roll into town.
"They do a great job of protecting their home court, and their crowd is just as into the game as any environment in our conference," Gates said.
Below is full information for the game, including the starting lineups, streaming and radio information.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
Georgia
Availability Report
Missouri
C, Trent Burns - OUT
Like it has been most of the season, Burns is still the only name on the injury report.
Georgia
G, Tyrin Lawrence - OUT
Lawrence exited Georgia's game against Mississippi State on Feb. 8 with an apparent leg injury and did not return. He also did not play in its most recent game against Texas A&M.
The former Vanderbilt guard is averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 rebounds per game on 41.6% shooting this season.
How to Watch: Missouri at Georgia
Who: No. 21 Missouri Tigers (18-6, 7-4 SEC) against the Oklahoma Sooners (16-9, 4-8 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Stegeman Coliseum
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 190 or 81
Series History: Missouri leads 11-10