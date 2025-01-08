Players, Dennis Gates React to Mizzou Snapping SEC Losing Streak
It was a long journey for the Missouri Tigers just to get to get back home to face the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night. But a much longer one to ultimately secure its first win in the Southeastern Conference after losing its last 21 games of conference play.
"It definitely meant a lot," guard Tamar Bates said after the win over LSU. "My teammates they realized why I was so fired up, no matter how much we were up, because we just wanted to get that first win as a program."
Out of the 18 players currently on Missouri's roster, only one (Aidan Shaw) was with the team for its last SEC win.
Missouri only trailed for 25 seconds against LSU Tuesday night, winning 83-67. Missouri took a 12-4 lead in just under six minutes, with point guard Anthony Robinson II scoring five of the first points for MU.
"Just every game I'm coming to bring the energy," Robinson said. "Trying to win a SEC game is big to us in our program, so just coming out, having a great start was a key to this win."
The winless season in SEC play in 2023-'24 for Missouri is not something this team has put focus on. Not even as a form of motivation. Anytime a player has been asked about it this season, they've brought the attention elsewhere as if they were asked about a disgraced family member. Bringing it up is like speaking Voldemort's name at Hogwarts.
"We're trying to flush last season," Robinson said ahead of Missouri's game against Illinois. "Forget it happened. Move onto the next. We've got a whole new team."
It's not from a lack of accountability. Just the headspace head coach Dennis Gates wants his team to be in.
"I've not one time brought up last year to this team at all," Gates said after the LSU win. "I've learned as a head coach what I needed to learn. We had a great June. So if you're counting those days from June 1, when these guys moved on campus and started building the program, the character, the identity, that's where this team starts at."
One of the more interesting chapters in the journey of this season happened after Missouri suffered its first SEC loss of the year, a road game at Auburn on Saturday. With a snowstorm hitting all of the state of Missouri over the weekend, the team's flight rerouted to St. Louis, where the team would spend Sunday and Monday. The team made the most out of the odd circumstance.
"Not one time did our guys complain," Gates said of the travel complications. "I thought that level, that adversity of possible plane diversion and then having to be stuck in St. Louis allowed us team building opportunities and a bonding and a gelling also took place during those moments."
Gaining last-minute clearance to take the roads, the Missouri team travelled back to Columbia on Monday to practice. Gates' team kept their head steady while working through the odd, three-day stretch between games.
"They could have either allowed that to be a distraction and complain, or just strap strap on your boots and get to work. And they kept their foot on the shovel. They kept digging. And I thought the opportunity presented itself, and the guys were prepared to play, because they were prepared to practice yesterday."
Missouri will now get to stay steady in Columbia, next taking on Vanderbilt at Mizzou Arena on Saturday.