Podcast: No. 21 Mizzou Set to Face Mississippi State to Begin SEC Tournament
The No. 21-ranked Missouri Tigers (21-10, 10-8) Southeastern Conference) will look to start the postseason on the right foot Thursday night, taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
If the first time these two teams met serves as any indicator of how things will go down Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena, Missouri will be in luck. The Tigers took down the Bulldogs 88-61 victory on the road on Feb. 1.
But in the six weeks since, Missouri has gone on some ups and downs. The Tigers took down No. 4 Alabama on Feb. 19, but ended the regular season on a three-game losing skid.
To preview the SEC Tournament matchup, and review what's gone wrong for Missouri as of late, Missouri basketball reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
SEC Tournament Bracket: Round 2
No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Ole Miss - Noon, the SEC Network
No. 13 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas A&M - 25 minutes after Ole Miss-Arkansas, the SEC Network
No. 10 Mississppi State vs. No. 7 Missouri - 6 p.m., the SEC Network
No. 14 Oklahoma OR No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 6 Kentucky - 25 minutes after Missouri-Mississippi State/LSU, the SEC Network