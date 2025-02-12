Dennis Gates Explains How Mizzou Sophomore Duo Can Get Over 'Wall'
It's up for discussion on how legitimate the term "sophomore slump" is in basketball, but at the very least, No. 21-ranked Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II and forward Trent Pierce have undergone some struggles in their second year of college.
"I think ultimately, An Robinson and Trent Pierce got to play better," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Tuesday,. "They got to play better. And they know that.
Both players started out the season strong on both ends of the courts, but since conference play began neither player has quite been the same. In the last five games, Robinson is averaging just 4.2 points per game on roughly 29 percent shooting from the field. Pierce is faring a little better with 5.2 points on 32 percent shooting, but it his efficiency hasn't reached the heights from earlier on.
Robinson and Pierce have stepped into larger roles this season. Robinson has been the primary starting point guard since the start, while Pierce has more recently found time as a starter with impressive play on the bench. It's hard to not face any adversity with such a significant jump, but it being at the same time has hurt the Tigers in recent games.
Gates is aware of the recent struggles from two of his most important players, identifying where they're struggling, and can improve.
"For Ant, it's staying out of foul trouble," Gates said. "Figuring out how he can stay aggressive, offensively and defensively, without getting in foul trouble."
Part of the issue for Robinson has been being unable to find an offensive rhythm because of his heavy foul calls. Especially when getting into foul trouble early on, Gates is forced to send the guard to the bench for extended periods of time. Once he returns, he can't stay on the court long enough before returning to his seat.
In a win over the Ole Miss Rebels, Robinson fouled out with seven points. He totaled just four points and four fouls in 16 minutes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, while only receiving six minutes for zero points and four fouls agains the Tennessee Volunteers. In Missouri's latest loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, two points and two fouls was his total in 15 minutes of action.
There's a balance between aggressiveness on both ends and finding his way into foul trouble, and Robinson has to find that in order to get back to the success he found earlier in the year.
"(For) Trent Pierce, the same thing. But more so, how can he continue to spark us defensively, rebound and getting deflections, but also not just make it about 3-point makes, right?", Gates said. "We just got to make sure these guys get out of their own way."
The biggest asset Pierce has brought to the Tigers this season has been his 3-point shot, but he's found that success sparingly in recent weeks. His last make came against Mississippi State — combining for 0-of-5 from behind the arc against Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Pierce didn't pick up fouls in either of those losses, but the loss of his 3-point shot has prevented from providing much value for Missouri. He hasn't made an impact enough defensively to stay on the court ahead of some of his peers, resulting in a combined 21 minutes in his last two appearances.
Though it can get frustrating for the sophomores when they undergo poor stretches of play, it's a natural part of a player's progression. They're facing a metaphorical wall of sorts right now, but once they climb over it, they'll know how to prevent it from happening to this degree down the road.
"They're still young ... If I had to guess about a wall, they're probably at their wall now, but not approaching it" Gates said. "I think they're on the peak of it, climbing it and getting to the other side of it as sophomores. It's just that sophomore situation that I think they're in."
Wednesday's matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners provides a good opportunity for both Robinson and Pierce to get back on track. Oklahoma sits at the No. 13 with a 3-7 record amid some challenges adjusting to the SEC, which could be the ideal way for the Tigers to also break their losing streak.
Call it a slump, a wall or whatever it may be, but Missouri's standout sophomores are at a point of hardship. It's not new territory for a player to go through that in their second year, however, so as long as they stay focused, it should pass in a matter of time.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Dennis Gates Set to Face Off Against Brother in Mizzou's Game Against Oklahoma
3 Things to Know: Mizzou Hosts Oklahoma
Mizzou Slides in Week 15 Poll Updates