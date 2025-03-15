Postseason Bracketology: Where Mizzou Stands After SEC Tournament Exit
Now that the Missouri Tigers are knocked out of the SEC tournament, their eyes are set on March Madness.
After dropping their quarterfinal matchup to the No. 2 Florida Gators, Missouri gets some rest before the NCAA tournament. It's seed line also seems set, hovering around the six or seven-seed line in recent predictions.
The Tigers finished with a 22-11 record, with highlight wins over Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and others. Those wins are the ones that have them in position to continue their season in March, despite the recent slide of losses at the end of the regular season.
ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi recently slotted the Tigers in as a seven seed in March Madness, taking on the 10-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers. That would certainly present an interesting matchup, with the Mountaineers being known as one of the nation's premier defensive units.
A recent prediction from Kevin Sweeney from On SI has the Tigers playing on the same seed line against the same team against West Virginia, but in a different location. Sweeney projects the Tigers to play in the West Region in the NCAA tournament, but everything else, generally, is the same.
Missouri is for sure in the tournament, there's no doubt about that. However, with some questions rising about the recent play of the Tigers, the team they face will be vital to advancing to the second round.
Lunardi's South Region
1-seed Auburn vs. 16-seed Jackson State/St. Francis (PA)
8-seed Marquette vs. 9-seed Baylor
5-seed Clemson vs. 12-seed Colorado State
4-seed Iowa State vs. 13-seed High Point
6-seed Illinois vs. 11-seed Drake
3-seed Kentucky vs. 14-seed Troy
7-seed Missouri vs. 10-seed West Virginia
2-seed Michigan State vs. 15-seed Wofford
On SI's West Region
1-seed Florida vs. 16-seed Norfolk State
8-seed Memphis vs. 9-seed Creighton
5-seed Oregon vs. 12-seed Liberty
4-seed Iowa State vs. 13-seed Lipscomb
6-seed UCLA vs. 11-seed Colorado State
3-seed Kentucky vs. 14-seed UNC Wilmington
7-seed Missouri vs. 10-seed West Virginia
2-seed Michigan State vs. 15-seed Montana
The fate of the Tigers in March Madness will be announced tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. CT on CBS, when the annual Selection Sunday show commences. It's then when the Tigers will know their future opponent and destination for the first round of the NCAA tournament.