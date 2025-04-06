Potential Mizzou Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Targets
The college basketball transfer portal is open, and will remain open through April 22. Missouri women's basketball will have plenty of roster spots to fill, losing eight players (and counting) to graduation and the portal.
Along with a heavy roster turnover, the coaching staff is in the midst of a complete overhaul. After 15 seasons, the program moved on from head coach Robin Pingeton, handing the keys to former Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper.
A key to re-hauling the program will be acquisitions made through the transfer portal.
"I'm super excited about who we have here," Harper said at her introductory press conference. "And then we know we've got to address some needs on the court. We're going to do that in the transfer portal."
Harper has been quick to round up four assistant coaches, three of whom have worked with her previously. Jennifer Sullivan, Kenzie Kostas, Liza Fruendt and Todd Schaefer currently make up Harper's current staff, and each have significant connections to players in the portal.
"We've had a lot of buzz and a lot of excitement and a lot of interest from some really talented portal players," Harper said to reporters. "You get the right pieces, you can make some waves pretty quickly."
All things considered, here's a shortlist of potential future Tigers:
Marta Suarez, F, Senior
Former teams: Tennessee, California
2024-2025 season averages: 29.0 minutes, 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game, 45.8% field goal shooting, 31.5% three point shooting.
Suarez entered the portal on April 1 with a "do not contact" tag, per On3sports. She spent three seasons under Harper's coaching at Tennessee from 2021-2023, before departing from the team due to personal reasons shortly before conference play began in the 2022-2023 season.
After her stint with the Volunteers, Suarez spent her next two seasons at California, where she had a statistical break out.
Suarez' 6-foot-3 frame could fill the empty void that is Missouri's big rotation. Seniors Laniah Randle and Angelique Ngalakulondi have both ran out of eligibility, leaving both starting front-court spots open. A return to the SEC and to Harper are very much in the cards for Suarez.
Kiki Smith, G, Sophomore
Former teams: AT Hutchinson Community College, Arkansas
2024-2025 season averages: 27.0 mpg, 10.2 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 42.2 FG%, 40.6 3FG%
Smith entered the portal on April 1, shortly following Arkansas associate head coach Schaefer's departure. With Harper adding Schaefer to the Missouri staff, the dots are now connected to Smith and the Tigers.
Smith made her SEC debut last season, and her impact was felt immediately, as she led the conference in 3-point percentage. Despite her strong season, Smith received a notable decrease in minutes to close the season, playing under 23 minutes in each of her final seven games.
Before her one-season stop at Arkansas, Smith was tearing up the JUCO scene. En route to winning the JUCO national championship, she was named the 2024 NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.
Should she join Missouri, her pure shooting would match - if not best - any other Tiger.
Stefanie Ingram, G, Sophomore
Former teams: Georgia, Florida Atlantic
2024-2025 season averages: 31.1 MPG, 9.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.0 APG, 39.5 FG%, 35.5 3FG%
Ingram began her collegiate career in the SEC, playing her freshman season at Georgia. Following her freshman campaign, she transferred to FAU to play for Sullivan. Ingram stuffed the stat sheet in all departments, particularly playmaking, leading the team in total assists on the season.
Ingram entered the portal on March 25, alongside former FAU teammate Mya Perry. While Perry recently committed to Cincinnati, the connection to Sullivan gives Missouri an inch in the recruiting process.
Due to losses in the portal and graduation, Missouri has some making up to do in the playmaking department. Of 403 total assists last season, 190 of those are credited to departing players.
While the guard and wing rotation for Missouri may look strong, Ingram's boost would only help to boost depth.
Tess Heal, G, Junior
Former teams: Santa Clara, Stanford
2024-2025 season averages: 21.5 MPG, 8.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.2 APG, 50.3 FG%, 49.3% 3FG
Heal entered the portal on April 2, and Missouri was soon after listed as a potential landing spot. The Australian native guard spent her first two seasons at Santa Clara as the offense's focal point, starting 66 games and scoring over 1,200 total points.
Heal then transferred to Stanford, where she took on a smaller role, yet was arguably even more effective. She hit career high's in field-goal, 3-point and free-throw percentage.
Similar to the aforementioned Smith, Heal could bring a flamethrower deep-ball to a Tigers team that already ranked second in the SEC for 3-point percentage.
Kyrah Daniels, G, Sophomore
Former teams: Missouri State
2024-2025 season averages: 29.5 MPG, 12.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, 38.6 FG%, 35.1% 3FG
Per On3sports, Daniels entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of her sophomore season, in which she was the second leading scorer for Missouri State. Despite streaky scoring, her impact can still be felt on the court.
Daniels ranked second on her team in steals per game (1.1), and tied for first in blocks per game (0.9). Replacing the defensive tenacity of graduated guard Nyah Wilson and De'Myla Brown is a must for the Tigers, and Daniels seems like a perfect candidate to do so.
The potential for Daniels to make her way to Missouri is there, as former Missouri State Assistant Coach Kostas is now on the Tigers' staff.
Alana Rouser, F, Freshman
Former teams: FAU
2024-2025 season averages: 17.5 MPG, 3.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG 38.2 FG%,
Returning back to the Sullivan pipeline from FAU, is freshman forward Alana Rouser, who entered the portal on March 27. Rouser would likely be a top target for Missouri, given her connection to Sullivan, size and hustle.
Only one front-court member of the Tigers' rotation will return for the upcoming season, that being junior Hannah Linthacum. Size down low is much-needed, particularly somebody to hold down the fort in the rim-protection and rebounding departments.
Rouser can step in as an immediate rotation player, and still grow over the course of her career should she stay with Missouri.
Makennah White, F, Senior
Former teams: University of Massachussetts, Seton Hall, Missouri State
2024-2025 season averages: N/A
Per On3sports, White has entered the transfer portal after one season with Missouri State. However, White didn't log minutes with the Bears due to a season-ending leg injury she suffered the previous year while playing for Seton Hall. In her last fully healthy season, White was a steady contributor to the UMass rotation.
In just 23.1 minutes per game, White averaged 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game. Now that she's had time to recover, a return to a rotational role could be in the cards. As previously mentioned, Missouri's front-court jobs are up for grabs, and a seasoned vet like White could slot in perfectly.
Like Daniels, White spent the 2024-2025 season with then assistant coach Kostas, and could follow Kostas to Missouri.