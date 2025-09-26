Predicting Mizzou Women's Basketball's Starting Lineup: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as MissouriOnSI basketball reporter Killian Wright gives his best prediction for Missouri women's basketball's starting lineup for the 2025-2026 season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Missouri women's basketball is entering the last stages of an offseason which saw plenty of turnover in the program. For starters, former head coach of 15 years, Robin Pingeton, departed from the program and was replaced with Southeastern Conference veteran Kellie Harper.
10 players from the 2024-2025 roster either graduated, hit the transfer portal or retired. Five of the seven Tigers to start a game last season departed, leaving Harper's potential starting lineup unclear to say the least.
2024-2025 Starting Tigers to Leave Program
Angelique Ngalakulondi - 30 starts
Laniah Randle - 29 starts
Ashton Judd - 28 sarts
Nyah Wilson - 16 starts
De'Myla Brown - 1 start
Grace Slaughter, the face of the program who started 31 games last season, decided to stick around for the 2025-2026 season. Slaughter averaged 15 points per game, leading the team in scoring, which many expect to be the case next season as well. If anyone's a lock to be a starter, it's Slaughter.
Cleveland State transfer Jordana Reisma also makes a strong case for the starting center job, as she held down the for by starting 71 games for her former program across her last two seasons. The jump from The Horizon League to the SEC isn't easy, but Resima's talent makes her the top candidate for the gig.
Rising redshirt junior Averi Kroenke started 25 games at guard last season, with the majority of those coming in conference play. She averaged 3 assists per game, leading the team. She presents a viable case to keep her starting job, although Harper did bring in competition at the position in the form of rising senior point guard Saniah Tyler, who spent her first three seasons at Kentucky.
Tyler is one of three seniors on the roster, and provides valuable confernce experience along with a fiery defensive tenacity. It's likely only one of Tyler and Kroenke start, as the two overlap, so for now, it's most likely Kroenke gets the nod to start the season given her prior experience in the role.
Shannon Dowell and Abbey Schreacke are likely the top two candidates to fill out the remaining two spots on the wing, as both provide the necessary scoring to round out the lineup. Dowell averaged 17.6 points per game with Illinois State last season, while Schreacke shot 36.9 percent from 3-point range with Missouri.
Official prediction:
G: Averi Kroenke
G: Shannon Dowell
F: Abbey Schreacke
F: Grace Slaugher
C: Jordana Reisma