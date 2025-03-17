Preparation Process Staying the Same for Mizzou Ahead of NCAA Tournament
The Missouri Tigers are ready and booked for a trip to Wichita, Kansas to take on the 11-seed Drake Bulldogs in round one of March Madness. Despite being the most important game the Tigers have played all season, head coach Dennis Gates and his squad aren't changing anything up prior to tipoff.
“We’re going to respect them how we’ve always respected the opposition,” Gates said following the Selection Sunday bracket announcement.
Gates and his staff sprung into action quickly after hearing their name called above the Bulldogs in the South Region of the bracket. Those meetings and the information shared in them will occur exactly the same as if it were a regular season, non-conference matchup on the Tigers' schedule.
“My assistants, they’re meeting right now in preparation for my meeting with them,” Gates said. “And we’ll just dive in how we normally have done our scouting, in terms of breaking down our opponent.”
One thing that has to stay constant for the players and coaches is the attention to detail and enjoyment of the scouting process. All season long, Gates' players have claimed to have fallen in love with their preparation. Whether it's Caleb Grill or Tamar Bates, Gates has his team bought into the scouting process.
If that was the case during the regular season, that intensity must remain for the NCAA tournament. The Tigers have a challenging matchup in front of them that will require the utmost detail and attentiveness to win.
“We got to do a great job and fall in love, or continue to be in love with the process when it came down to preparation and opponents,” Gates said.
Luckily for Gates, he has a group of guys that are bought into that. If the preparation process has stayed consistent all year, that might not be the biggest issue heading into the matchup. A larger issue could be the lack of experience when it comes to playing in March.
“We have a group of guys that love the sport and love to watch it and now it's our job to settle whatever nerves that could exist that never played in the tournament and making sure they know what’s going on,” Gates said.
Missouri's roster is connected, there's no doubt about that. It's evident from their post-game interviews, where they hold a finger to their lips and surround the player being talked to. That connectivity will go a long way in the tournament, but it doesn't make up for March Madness experience.
There will naturally be nerves for the game and those who have not played on the big stage, but staying relaxed and focused on the task at hand will be important, as will composure.
“The players, they talk to each other, they’re excited,” Gates said. “They’re giddy. We just have to make sure our nerves don’t get too far ahead of us.”
The level of competition the Tigers play against on a nightly basis in the SEC also gives them an advantage for March. With a variety of playstyles and different skilled players, the Tigers have seen a lot over the last few months.
“The best thing about it is, the style of play, our SEC conference has prepared us for every moment possible,” Gates said. “What we can not predict is what situation will come up in game.”
The Tigers tip off against Drake at 6:35 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 20, at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.