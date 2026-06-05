Report Reveals Mizzou's Opponent for SEC/ACC Challenge

For the second time in four years, Missouri will play Pitt in the SEC/ACC Challenge, per a report from Jon Rothstein. The Tigers will host Pitt at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

In the first edition of the battle of the conferences, Missouri traveled to play at Pitt, earning a 71-64 win. Missouri has gone 2-1 in the challenge, winning games against Pitt and Cal, but losing at Notre Dame in 2025.

Pitt is coming off its first losing season in the last four seasons, falling to a 13-20 record in the 2025-26 season. However, the program completely retooled its roster entering the 2026-27 season, bringing in an 11-man portal class, rated the sixth-highest in the ACC, according to 247Sports' ratings.



The group is headlined by former Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo, a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Senegal native averaged 12.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game over the last three seasons.

Missouri's nonconference schedule is now beginning to round out. The Tigers are confirmed to have agreements in place to host Howard, and play against Kansas, Nebraska and Illinois in neutral-site games. Additionally, the Tigers are working to finalizing agreements to also play Marquette and Saint Louis in neutral-site games, according to multiple reports.



If the Saint Louis and Marquette games are agreed to, seven of Missouri's 13 nonconference games will have been set. Even with just under half of the schedule yet to be revealed, this year's nonconference slate for the Tigers is set to be significantly more difficutlt than any other year under head coach Dennis Gates. In the 2025-26 season, the Tigers played just four games against power-conference opponents, going 1-3 in those games.



Read: Dennis Gates Looking for Mizzou to Play More High-End Non-Conference Games

The SEC/ACC Challenge will begin what will be a busy month of December for the Tigers. Less than a week later, the Tigers will be in Kansas City to take on Kansas on Dec. 6 at the T-Mobile Center. Missouri will play at the same arena on Dec. 12 to play against Nebraska. Then, the Tigers will move to the other end of the state to play Illinois at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on a date that is yet to be announced.

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