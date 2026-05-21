Reviewing Dennis Gates' Complete Staff, Roster on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

Over a span of three days, Missouri men's basketball completed both its roster and likely its staff for the 2026-27 season, filling the final roster spot with the addition of Western Carolina transfer Cord Stansberry on Sunday, then announcing the hiring of four assistants on Tuesday.

In the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri basketball reporters Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps and Killian Wright gave their thoughts on the addition of Stansberry, and what each new staff member brings to the Tigers. The three also discussed the report that Missouri is close to finalizing an agreement to play Saint Louis in the upcoming season.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Who is Cord Stansberry?

Dec 17, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Western Carolina Catamounts guard Cord Stansberry (0) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Stansberry joins the Tigers after spending two years at Western Carolina. The 6-foot-4 junior from California averaged 14.1 points, four rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this past season. He also shot 35.9% from the field, 29.6% from the 3-point line and 80.3% from the free-throw line. Stansberry appeared in 30 games and started 29, averaging 30.1 minutes per outing.

Read more: Cord Stansberry Commits to Mizzou

Stansberry adds depth to Missouri at the guard spot. He rounds out a six-man portal class for the Tigers.

Who are Missouri basketball's new assistants?

Dec 11, 2018; College Park, MD, USA; Loyola (Md) Greyhounds head coach Tavaras Hardy signals to his players during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at XFINITY Center. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Missouri announced the hires of Jason Crowe Sr. Zach Reynolds, Tavaras Hardy, and Jimmie Foster.



Crowe Sr. is the father of, and was the high school coach for, incoming five-star point guard Jason Crowe Jr. Reynolds coached incoming five-star forward Toni Bryant throughout Bryant's high school career.

Hardy spent 2018-24 as the head coach at Loyola-Maryland, while Foster spent the last season at Colorado State following a 10-year stint at Bradley.

Hardy will serve as the team's offensive coordinator, while Crowe Sr. and Reynolds will also have the titles of player development assistants.

Will Missouri play Saint Louis?

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens guard Amari McCottry (4) shoots the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Missouri and Saint Louis were reported by Jon Rothstein to be "close" to finalizing an agreement to face off against each other at the Enterprise Center in the upcoming season. Frank Cusumano of KSDK in St. Louis later reported that the agreement is expected to last three years.

Van Zummeren, Stamps and Wright gave their thoughts on the pros and cons of this possible matchup for the Tigers, plus why Gates is building a tougher non-conference schedule this season. Tune in to the episode above for their analysis.

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