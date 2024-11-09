Shooting Struggles and Relentless Defense Highlight Mizzou win Over Howard
In search of its first win of the 2024-2025 season, the Missouri Tigers faced off against the Howard Bison. The Tigers got the result they were looking for, defeating the Bison 77-62 for its first win.
In a similar fashion to the Tiger's opening game against Memphis, the opening 10 minutes of the game was sloppy. Neither team could score, but the Tigers' defense appeared to be the calling card.
At the midway point of the game, only 21 points between both teams had been scored. That's not what either squad was looking for, especially given Missouri's slow start in its opening game. Regardless, they consistently stayed up by around ten points and did a good job getting to the free-throw line.
The number of free throws made in game one was a nightmare scenario and a key reason for the Tigers' defeat, which drastically improved against Howard. They shot 26-31 against the Bison and in truth, was one of the only ways the Tigers managed to get points on the board for the entirety of the game.
Perimeter shooting was a massive issue against the Bison and was arguably the reason the game was as close as it was. Missouri shot 3-for-22 on the night and all three came from guard Tamar Bates. The discrepancy in perimeter shots could be an issue for the Tigers if it isn't cleaned up. Howard made 10 triples on 19 attempts, a much higher efficiency than the Tigers. Missouri found ways to score without the perimeter, but the extra points certainly would have helped.
"We just got to be able to rely on something else to be able to win ball games," Bates said. "At the end of the day, our shots [are] not going to always fall."
Even though Howard rained down 10 threes, the Tigers excelled on the defensive side of the ball. In one-on-one situations, the Tigers were rarely beaten and the number of deflections caused was disruptive. The Tigers ended the night with 11 steals while forcing 17 turnovers.
The way the Bison played caused for a high-tempo game with plenty of running up-and-down the court. The Bison also extended the plays frequently and lengthened the game by going to the end of the shot clock.
"That was just about our endurance on defense and just being able to stay on the line and disrupt passes with one or two seconds left on the shot clock," Missouri forward Aidan Shaw said.
Shaw did not have the same statistical contribution as he did against Memphis, finishing with only four points and two rebounds in 26 minutes of action.
The leader on defense, as well as with the pace of play on offense, was sophomore guard Anthony Robinson II. It appears as if Robinson is blossoming into a lead guard for the Tigers as he continues to display his explosiveness on offense and ability to disrupt on the other side. Robinson finished with three steals on the night and wreaked havoc on both ends.
"You guys see how he ignites the game and he's very talented at going such," head coach Dennis Gates said.
As the game came to its end, the Bison narrowed the score more than the Tigers would have liked. With 4:38 remaining in the game, a triple from guard Marcus Dockery had Howard only trailing by four points. How the Tigers would respond following the close gap of a lead would be vital to the outcome and fortunately, they gave Gates the response he was looking for. They played well on the court, but the vocality off the court is what propelled the Tigers response.
"In addition to the communication that our upperclassmen were allowing themselves to play with, they connected differently and challenged each other in the huddle," Gates said. "I didn't have to do much talking. These guys started talking to each other and I saw leadership."
Missouri's ability to come together in a rough patch in the vital moments of the game ultimately priopelled them ahead at the finish line.
It was not the prettiest victory, but the Tigers secured a much-needed home win to jumpstart a potential winning spell for its season. This win ended a 20-game losing streak for the Tigers, dating back to December 30, 2024 where the Tigers took down Central Arkansas.
The Tigers have an apparently easy home-stretch ahead of them, taking on Eastern Washington next on Monday, November 11. They follow the Eagles up with Mississippi Valley State, Pacific, Arkansas Pine Bluff and Lindenwood.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Mizzou Knocks off Howard 77-62, Secures Home-Opening Win
What Did Dennis Gates Learn from Mizzou's Loss to Memphis?
Three Takeaways From Missouri's Frustrating Loss to Memphis