What Did Dennis Gates Learn from Mizzou's Loss to Memphis?
It feels like Dennis Gates' squad would have the same lessons to learn in most of all of their 24 losses last season.
The fashion in which Missouri was losing was about the only consistent for the Tigers. A strong first half would almost always crumble in the second for Missouri, leading to a 0-18 record in the SEC. The first 20 minutes of play might as well have not happened.
The story was the same Monday in the 2024-'25 team's season debut at Memphis.
Missouri led by as much as 14 in the first half. It led by 10 heading into halftime. But 10 minutes into the second half, Memphis gained a lead it would never give back. If it was a sprint, Missouri would be 1-0. But Memphis won the last 20 minutes.
"The lesson is endurance," Gates said after the loss. "Te ability to complete those two things, that first half becoming the second half. I think if we are able to continue to know each other and grow in the direction that we need to grow, we'll be able to put two halves together."
Missouri was 8-of-24 from the field in the second half. It gave up 11 turnovers and shot 15-for-23 from the free-throw line. Missouri only had itself to blame for the loss. In the first half, Missouri looked and played with confidence and poise. The second half was a different story.
"It doesn't mean we're not going to make mistakes or play perfect. What it means is, we're not going to be able to look at that scoreboard. We're not going to allow the crowd to get us off-centered a little bit, we'll be able to execute on that free-throw line."
The first half, though, was a truly good showing of Missouri's revamped squad. The way it played in the first 20 minutes is winning basketball. The transfers added to the roster, for the most part, made the impact expected of them.
But until Gates can figure out this fundamental flaw in his teams, they will never reach their full potential as a team. There's no need for another rehaul of the roster or starting lineup. But there is for improvement on the smaller execution errors that overcame the team in the loss.
"Those small things matter and the lessons is never overlooking the small things. Whether it's meeting the ball, meeting the pass, using a time out right, versus just throwing the ball in bounds, those things. I got to do a better job of putting our guys in situations in practice. I take this loss on my shoulders."
Gates and the Tigers will have the chance to bounce back from the loss to Memphis Friday in their home opener, hosting Howard at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
