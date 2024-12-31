Starting Trent Pierce Was an 'Easy' Decision for Mizzou's Dennis Gates
Missouri coach Dennis Gates was faced with a decision to make ahead of its matchup with Alabama State Monday evening. Guard Anthony Robinson II was unavailable due to an illness, so someone from the bench unit needed to be brought up to replace him.
Well, that decision didn't take much consideration for Gates. The clear choice was forward Trent Pierce, who has grown a considerable amount in his sophomore season.
"I made the decision because Ant had a little illness or whatnot, to put Trent into that spot. It was an easy decision for me just based off what he's been bringing to the table, offensively and defensively," Gates said.
Spanning 12 games of action, Pierce is averaging 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds on nearly 53% shooting from the field and just over 31% from 3-point range. However, he's put up 12.5 points per game and shooting 39% from deep in the last four games.
This includes his career-high performance in a win over Long Island on Dec. 14, where Pierce dropped 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 on 3-pointers. The forward has taken a huge step forward this year, earning the starting spot when it was up for grabs.
"It definitely boosts my confidence, sure, but (it) just goes back to the discipline that I've had in practice. Just being aggressive, playing hard, rebounding, just doing everything that I need to do to show coach Gates that he can trust me out there on the court," Pierce said on Gates' decision being "easy."
With the newfound starting role, Pierce took advantage of the opportunity. By the end of the night, he added 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 4-of-7 shooting from the field in 23 minutes. That performance helped the Tigers secure a win in its final game of non-conference play, defeating the Hornets 82-65.
Whether he gets starting minutes once Robinson returns or not is up in the air, but regardless, Pierce has been a crucial piece of the Missouri roster. Compared to last season, he's playing with a completely different mindset.
"You can just see a different attitude and demeanor in practice, and it's carried over into the games," the returning Caleb Grill said on Pierce.
Once a timid freshman that didn't look to shoot the basketball very much in the chances he received, Pierce is now demonstrating a clear confidence in his jumper. He's shooting the 3-pointer at a high volume, and has started to get them to fall at a high rate. When he has a look, he isn't afraid to take it.
Pierce has gotten through the mental roadblocks that naturally come with a player's first year in college, now it's only a matter of continuing to expand his game.
"It can be a tough adjustment from your freshman and sophomore year of college, and I think the hardest thing is you don't want to make mistakes and that doesn't cause you to play like yourself," Grill said. "He hasn't really been worrying about playing mistake free, he's just been playing loose and playing his game. I think that's why he's played so much better, and I think he's going to continue to keep playing like this throughout the season and throughout his career."