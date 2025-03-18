Three Mizzou Tigers Receive Regional Honors
Three Missouri Tigers players were recently named to the NABC All-Central Region Second team. Those included were guard Tamar Bates, guard Caleb Grill and forward Mark Mitchell.
The trio led the Missouri Tigers to a 22-11 record, one year after they went winless in conference play. With head coach Dennis Gates at the helm, who was selected as the All-Central Region Coach of the Year, the Tigers are back in the hunt in the SEC.
Mitchell was the leading scorer of the bunch, a Kansas City native who found himself in Columbia via the transfer portal. He averaged 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season on 51.2% shooting from the field.
Grill also emerged as a scorer but in a different way. He was a flamethrower from the perimeter this season, averaging 13.7 points per game and 40.5% from three, both of which were career highs. Bates was also efficient, averaging 13.4 points per game on 50.8% shooting.
Bates also emerged as a leader for the Tigers, being named a captain in the preseason and being openly vocal while on the court.
Grill and Bates are presumably out of college eligibility and will not be back for the Tigers next season, but Mitchell has the choice to return if he chooses. Regardless, Missouri isn't done this season. They take on the Drake Bulldogs in round one of the NCAA tournament at 6:35 p.m. CT on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.
NABC All-Central Region First Team
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
PJ Haggerty, Memphis
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville
Curtis Jones, Iowa State
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Bennett Stirtz, Drake
Brice Williams, Nebraska
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
NABC All-Central Region Second Team
Steven Ashworth, Creighton,
Tamar Bates, Missouri
Lamont Butler, Kentucky
Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt
Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State,
Caleb Grill, Missouri
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
David N'Guessan, Kansas State
Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb
Amari Williams, Kentucky