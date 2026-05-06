Three Point Guard Targets for Mizzou Basketball in the Transfer Portal

Missouri basketball has two open spots on its 2026-27 roster. It's hard to imagine at least one of those not being filled by a point guard.

As the roster currently stands, incoming five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. and rising redshirt freshman Aaron Rowe — who didn't play a single second in his true freshman campaign — are the only point guards on the roster. Should the Tigers enter next season without picking up a point guard, it'd be the lowest of the position they've carried in head coach Dennis Gates' five rosters with the program, even if some previous third-string point guards have played little-to-none.

2022-23 PG's 2023-24 PG's 2024-25 PG's 2025-26 PG's 2026-27 PG's Sean East II Sean East II Anthony Robinson II Anthony Robinson II Jason Crowe Jr. Isiaih Mosley Anthony Robinson II T.O. Barrett T.O. Barrett Aaron Rowe Nick Honor Nick Honor Jeremy Sanchez Sebastian Mack ??? Tre Gomillion N/A JV Brown Aaron Rowe ???

Although the initial craze of the transfer portal has worn off, there's still plenty of enticing options available to boost Missouri's depth at the position. Here's three potential targets.

Which point guards could Mizzou target?

Tijan Saine Jr.

Saine played his first season of Division I basketball last season, averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per game for Weber State in his D1 debut. He also shot 34.7% from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per game, acting as the engine for the Wildcats in a competitive Big Sky season.

Before his time at Weber State, Saine spent three seasons at the Division II level with Western Washington. He redshirted his 2022-23 freshman campaign before earning conference freshman of the year honors in 2023-24 and all-conference first-team honors in 2024-25.

Missouri has reportedly been in contact with Saine after his transfer portal entrance, so a future partnership could be in line.

Jaylen Curry

Curry is fresh off a junior campaign at Oklahoma State in which he averaged 23.8 minutes per game across 33 contests, starting seven of them. He scored 10.1 points, dished out 3.5 assists, hauled in 3.2 rebounds and racked up 1.2 steals per game the past season, playing a notable role in the Cowboys' backcourt.

The former three-star recruit and North Carolina native spent the first two seasons of his career at Massachusetts, where he averaged 7.4 points per game in his freshman season before leaping up to a career-high 13.3 points per game in his sophomore season.

Should Curry wish to remain in the Power Five scene, he could join the Tigers and be Missouri's secondary ball-handler behind Crowe.

Brian Taylor II

Taylor, unlike Saine and Curry, is not guaranteed another season of eligibility. He has played in four seasons, but only appeared in seven games in his freshman season at Milwaukee.

He then played a small role for SIUE in his sophomore season before breaking out in his junior season, averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range.

Taylor then spent his senior season at East Tennessee State, where he averaged a career-high 14.9 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range. Despite a successful season, the St. Louis native hit the portal once more in search of a new home and an eligibility waiver. Should that waiver be granted, Taylor could return home for a final season at Missouri.

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