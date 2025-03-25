Three-Year Mizzou Forward Entering Transfer Portal
Missouri Tigers forward Aidan Shaw is head coach Dennis Gates' first casualty to the transfer portal. Shaw made the announcement on his X account on Tuesday afternoon.
Shaw spent three years with the Tigers, averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this past season on 9.1 minutes per game. His game-to-game minutes were the lowest they'd been in his Missouri tenure.
Over his three-year stint, Shaw averaged three points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game on 50% shooting. He was known for his athleticism and mobility in the forward position.
The Overland Park, Kansas native came to Missouri in 2022 and was a member of Gates's first recruiting class as the head coach of the Tigers. He joined the team alongside JUCO recruits Sean East and Mohamed Diarra.
In the first game of the season for Missouri, Shaw posted 11 rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes against the Memphis Tigers. Once SEC play arrived, Shaw saw a significant decrease in his minutes, most of which went to Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray, Jacob Crews and on occasion, freshman Marcus Allen.
Shaw posted multiple standout games during his sophomore season, including a 14-point and sox-rebound performance against the Georgia Bulldogs and a 13-point, nine-rebound showing toward the end of the season against Ole Miss.
With the departure of Shaw, the Tigers' activity in the transfer portal officially begins. Missouri is losing plenty of veteran scorers at the guard position, which they are expected to pursue heavily. With Shaw gone, more forward depth also wouldn't be a surprise.