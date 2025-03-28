Video: Analyzing What new Mizzou Transfer Jevon Porter Brings to the Table
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Michael Stamps discusses Missouri's most recent transfer and the early impact he can make for the Tigers.
The Missouri Tigers, head coach Dennis Gates and his coaching staff are officially on the board in this offseason's transfer portal cycle, adding former Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine forward Jevon Porter. The Columbia native is the younger brother of Jontay and Michael Porter Jr.
Porter is a unique forward, standing at 6-foot-11, 235-pounds. He's big and on paper could be viewed as a center, but his skill set caters to running the rim, spacing the court and getting downhill on offense.
Among the best of Porter's skills are his rebounding, passing, and his ability to attack the rim. Porter is not afraid to put the ball on the floor and he's best offensively when he's taking on opponents in isolation situations. He also excels as a shot blocker, given the role he plays for his team.
His role will be one that's interesting for the Tigers. Despite his size, he is not a true center and doesn't have the traits to play the position. He lacks the strength and power to do so but makes up for that with his rebounding and shot-blocking.
Many are questioning his shot selection and ability to knock down perimeter shots. His three-point volume skyrocketed this season for Loyola Marymount and his percentage dipped, but his willingness to shoot shots from the outside will be helpful.
With Aidan Shaw transferring out of the Tigers program, Porter seems like the clear and obvious replacement for him. If his offensive production translates and he can shoot efficiently, then maybe that role will increase. For now, a lack of power conference experience and streaky shooting flashes throughout his career will minimize what he can do for the Tigers until proven otherwise.