'We're tall, long in every position': The unusual height of Mizzou basketball

Last season, the Missouri Tigers were the tallest team in college basketball. With seven players standing 6-foot-9 or taller, they tied for the most in the sport and had the highest average height in the country. Somehow, ahead of the 2026-27 season, they grew.

Missouri now has 13 of its 17 rostered players at six-foot-six or taller, which is higher than last season's nine of 14 players over the measurement, and once again, Missouri boasts seven players at six-foot-nine or taller. Despite the massive length the Tigers have rostered, only one player is listed at center, 7-foot-5 Trent Burns.

"Most 6-foot-10, 6-foot-11 (players) are post players. All of ours are versatile fours and wings, so it's definitely a different look," Burns said on Monday's media day. "I think it'll give teams a different look that probably make some teams struggle running their offense."

Feb 11, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Trent Pierce (11) shoots a three point basket over Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will come from a variety of faces, old and new. The Tigers are familiar with the 6-foot-9 star forward Mark Mitchell and 6-foot-10 wing Trent Pierce, but have now added a slew of other lengthy forwards. Out of the transfer portal, they added forwards Bryson Tiller and Jaylen Carey, each of whom are versatile with the ability to play center.

Carey was a physical rebounder during his time at Tennessee, where he hauled in six rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game with his bulky 6-foot-8, 255-pound frame. Tiller operated as a forward for Kansas, with Flory Bidunga starting at center for the Jayhawks, and still hauled in over six rebounds per contest. This season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates is looking to utilize the 6-foot-11 sophomore to his full potential.

"It's making sure Bryson Tiller maximizes his potential, making sure he rebounds and defends. That's very essential, very important," Gates said. "I also want Bryson Tiller to be a vocal leader. I think when I poke the bear a little bit, he gets a little bit more animated and sometimes he often can turn green and become the Incredible Hulk."

If the Hulk were any position on the basketball court, it would certainly be center. But, regardless of whether Tiller starts at center, he will bring versatility at his height due to high athleticism and a developing jumper.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) shoots against St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Accompanying Tiller and Carey is 6-foot-10 Toni Bryant, who has evolved as a forward since coming to Missouri. The five-star freshman has been working on staying outside of the paint, operating around the perimeter and knocking down deep balls like he did during pro day.

Outside of a huge frontcourt, Missouri has four lengthy guards in Kennard Davis Jr., Jamier Jones, CJ Gunn and Aidan Chronister, with an average height just under 6-foot-7.

"We're probably the biggest team in the country... this is probably the biggest team I've ever been with and athleticism is crazy," Missouri guard Jordan Crawford said. "(I) see crazy things every day. So I feel like just us being a real big team, an athletic team, that's the biggest thing that people will see from us."

The Tigers back up their height too, with many of their tallest players operating as major contributors last season between transfers and returners. Tiller was a starter at Kansas, Davis started all 32 games at BYU last year, while Jones and Gunn each started at their schools, Providence and DePaul. Pierce and Mitchell are returning starting Tigers.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars guard Kennard Davis Jr. (30) controls the ball against Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The only difference with this team than some other teams is just the talent level we have. We have so many different guys that can go get to the basket, we're tall, long in every single position," Trent Pierce said.

Gates is well aware of this team's size and talent, but plans to develop players in the less flashy aspects of the game, defense and rebounding.

"Any team that goes to the Final Four has to be a high field goal percentage defense, but also a rebounding team," Dennis Gates said. "I want our guys to be selfish rebounders. I want us to play no different than people give us credit for our size and length and athleticism."

Missouri will likely be cited as one of the tallest teams in college basketball, once again, in 2026-27, this year with even more starting experience and proven talent on its roster.

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