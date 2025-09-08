What Five-Star Forward Toni Bryant Brings to Mizzou Basketball
Dennis Gates has struck again.
Five-star class of 2026 forward Toni Bryant has committed to Missouri Tigers basketball, joining Jason Crowe Jr. as five-star committed to the program. Until now, the Tigers have never had two five-star recruits in the same class.
So what does this mean for the program going forward, both on and off the court?
Bryant's skillset
Bryant averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 47.7 / 31.3 / 73.9 shooting splits while playing for Tre Mann Elite on the Puma Pro16 circuit this past summer, taking home All-Circuit Second Team honors. As many have grown familiar with Mark Mitchell's frequent post-up game the past season, it's another story with Bryant.
Standing at 6-foot-9, 215 pounds, Bryant possesses high-level functional athleticism to run the floor and finish transition plays, often above the rim and at the dunker spot.
He shows off his strong court awareness and spacing IQ by filling the right gaps in transition frequently, making the game easier for his guards. It's quite the tall task for defenders to stop Bryant with a full head of steam heading to the basket.
While he may not be the halfcourt player that he is the transition player, Bryant still looks comfortable and fluid moving through space.
As of now, he's primarily an off-ball utility piece that finishes plays more often than initiating them, but that works perfectly as he'll be playing alongside Crowe, who's arguably the best lead guard in the class of 2026. Whether it's cutting through the lane, rolling or popping after a ball screen or floating to the dunker spot, Bryant's a strong play-finisher when he gets to his spots.
Where Bryant really leans into the modern big-man skillset is his ability to play on the perimeter. He's not an extreme threat to pull up from beyond-the-arc, but enough to force defenders to step up rather than doubling a ball-handler.
Bryant's frame and athleticism also poises him to be a potentially-elite defender at the college level. He's not quite a lockdown defender when left on an island, but he's superb at using his lateral speed and length to closeout on shooters and swat shots from the help-side.
He's capable of keeping up with quicker guards on the perimeter and holding his own on switches, keeping space between him and the ball-handler at a minimum to force mistakes.
Overall, the focal point of Bryant's game –– both currently and going forward –– revolves around his ability to fly down the court in transition. Not only is he a superstar talent, but he's a dream fit for Missouri given the squad's tendency to generate turnovers and play with high-speed momentum.
Potential role with Missouri
When Bryant takes the court in the 2026-2027 season, Missouri will be without Mitchell, Jacob Crews and Jevon Porter in the forward rotation. Bryant most likely steps in and takes over Mitchell's spot in the starting lineup, operating as the No. 2 scoring option behind Crowe, unless then-senior guard Anthony Robinson decides to stick around for another season rather than opt for the 2026 NBA Draft. .
While the Tigers have largely operated as a collective of well-rounded and capable players under Gates, Crowe and Bryant could form the first superstar duo in which the team clearly revolves around two players, while the rest fall in line as complements.
Barring major transfer portal additions, Bryant likely becomes Crowe's top pick-and-roll partner and transition outlet. Bryant's aggression attacking the basket will be needed to unlock the up-tempo play.
Potential 2026-2027 starting lineup:
G: Jason Crowe Jr.
G: Sebastian Mack
F: Trent Pierce
F: Toni Bryant
C: Trent Burns
Without Bryant, there could've been a gaping hole in the frontcourt rotation in need of size and athleticism. However, even as a freshman, he'll be able to step in and take on a large role immediately.
Next up on recruiting trail
Gates and the Tigers are set to host four-star class of 2026 wing Aidan Chronister on an official visit Sept. 20. Chronister is one of the top 3-point shooters in his class, firing away with exceptional volume and confidence. He'd be a perfect fit alongside Bryant and Crowe to bring consistent spacing in the transition game.
The Tigers also hold interest in four-star center Tristan Reed, although he might be headed elsewhere, especially after the addition of Bryant. Reed stands at 6-foot-9, 230 pounds and is more of the traditional big than Bryant, banging around in the post and getting after it on the glass.