What Led to Mizzou's Improved Defensive Performance Over Mississippi State?
The Missouri Tigers, placed as the No. 7 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, we're going to need a step up from recent defensive performances to make any damage in the postseason.
Thursday's victory over the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament included that defensive improvement for the Tigers, who held allowed their second-lowest point total since Feb. 15.
After allowing over 90 points in five of its last six games, Missouri held Mississippi State to 73.
"I just saw us communicating," guard Tamar Bates said of the defensive performance against the Bulldogs. "I saw us flying around, helping each other. That's things we've done throughout the season. We just got away from it a little bit."
All things considered, Mississippi State isn't the toughest offense the Tigers will have to face this postseason. The Bulldogs 80 point per-game average is the sixth-highest in the SEC though, and a unit that scored 92 against Arkansas to end the regular season.
Missouri also did still have areas of struggle defensively Thursday night, as head coach Dennis Gates pointed out. The Tigers fouled on two 3-point makes, leading to two potential four-point plays. Overall, the Tigers sent Mississippi State to the free-throw line 27 times, which Gates wants to lower.
Missouri also still couldn't create turnovers at the same rate it had earlier in the season, only coming away with four steals compared to Mississippi State's 11. The discrepancy for points off turnovers, however, wasn't nearly as wide, with Missouri scoring 11 and Mississippi State scoring 15.
But, Missouri's defense was reliable in a back-and-forth game that included seven lead changes and 13 ties in the second half alone. The unit helped Missouri hold on after Mississippi State brought the Tigers' lead to just four with 1:56 left. In the final 4:51 of play, the Bulldogs managed just two points from the field.
"I thought our guys set down, defended, rebounded, and played connected basketball," Gates said.
Out of the 48 opportunities Mississippi State had for an offensive rebound, the Missouri defense grabbed 34. Center Josh Gray led the way there, grabbing 11 defensive boards. He and junior forward Aidan Shaw were especially relied on when star forward Mark Mitchell exited the game after the first half after suffering a knee injury.
This caused Shaw, who averages 8.9 minutes a game this season, to play 12 minutes in the second half. He made the most of those 12, grabbing four rebounds, making a 3-point shot and creating a highlight-worthy block.
"I'm extremely proud of Aidan Shaw and his protection and what he was able to do in his 12 minutes of play," Gates said.
Missouri will look to continue the defensive improvement Friday night, taking on the No. 2 seed Florida Gators at Bridgestone in Round 3 of the SEC Tournament. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.