What's Been Working Best for Mizzou Basketball? - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down two things that have led to a 4-1 start to conference play and could carry the team into the NCAA tournament.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers' success has been one of the bigger surprises in the Southeastern Conference this season, with Dennis Gates' squad being tied for second place in the conference with a 4-1 record. It's the best start in program history in SEC play.
The hot start for Missouri has been built on the play of a few key transfers and the growth of multiple returners. Namely, the additions of Mark Mitchell and Josh Gray through the transfer portal has made a significant impact on the court for the Tigers.
Additionally, the return of guard Caleb Grill has been key for the Tigers. Transferring to Missouri ahead of the 2023 season from Iowa State, Grill missed all of conference play last year due to a wrist injury.
It's been a combination of a few different things, but the Tigers seemed to have found a winning formula.
Missouri will look to extend the win streak to five straight Tuesday, traveling to take on Texas (12-6, 1-4) at the Moody Center.
