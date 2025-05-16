Whats Next for Dennis Gates, Mizzou After Missing on JJ Andrews?
As 4 p.m. Central Time rolled around on Thursday, May 15, the Missouri Tigers did not receive the good news they were hoping for. Four-star forward JJ Andrews from Little Rock, Arkansas, elected to stay close to home and commit to the Arkansas Razorbacks instead of heading to their border rivals.
It wasn't neccesarily a surprise for the Tigers. Despite some online predictions going in favor of Missouri, there was never a clear favorite in Andrews' recruitment. Staying home and playing with head coach John Calipari was always a top option for him and ended up being too much to refuse.
This was an unfortunate miss for Dennis Gates and the Tigers. It would have been an excellent way to kick off their 2026 recruiting class, creating momentum for the rest of the recruiting cycle and giving Missouri fans a reminder that Gates is a top-tier recruiter. That's not the case and now Gates and his staff have been forced to look elsewhere.
Lucky for Gates, that isn't the end of the world. The Tigers find themselves in the thick of two recruitments for top-100 prospects, one of which is a five-star. Zephyrhills, Florida native Toni Bryant is the 13th best player in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings and is slated to take an official visit to Columbia on Sep. 6, 2025.
Just a few weeks after that, the Tigers will host four-star wing Aidan Chronister from Rogers, Arkansas, on an official visit. The 6-foot-7 sharpshooter is the 51st best player in composite rankings. Missouri was the first school to officially offer Chronister in high school
Those two are fielding offers from plenty of Power 5 schools and the Tigers are not exactly in the lead, but it's fair to say they're out to a hot start. Having those visits safely scheduled, for now, is a great first step in launching the Tigers to the top of their recruitments, but they are still a long way away from a decision.
Bryant and Chronister aren't the only two players Missouri is pursuing. There are two big men close to home that the Tigers' staff is actively after, both of whom are four-star recruits.
Saint Louis forward Tristan Reed, who recently announced he will play for Link Academy next season, has been a name frequently linked to Missouri. He's the 76th-best player in the country and the 17th-best power forward, with Ohio State leading the way in On3's recruiting prediction model.
Ethan Taylor is the other of those two, a four-star center ranked 49th in the country. The Shawnee, Kansas native, is only two hours from Columbia, which qualifies him for "close-to-home" territory.
Before Andrews was off the board, he, Bryant and Chronister were the three priorities. Now, Taylor and Reed join that group. After Gates' two-man 2025 class featuring three-star guard Aaron Rowe and three-star forward Nicholas Randall, it appears as if he wants to keep his recruiting classes small.
A good guess for Gates' 2026 class would be three players, vaulting Bryant and Chronister to the top of that list. That being said, all of these players are currently in the top 100 of composite rankings. All of them are talented and would make for one of the better classes in the country, so picking and choosing who they want to craft their ideal class will be important for the coaching staff.
Regardless of who ends up becoming a Missouri Tiger, they have plenty of options. The coaching staff still will have to seal the deal for these prospects and not lose out on them like they did with Andrews, but the more options they have, the better.