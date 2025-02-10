Where Mizzou Basketball Lands in Week 15 Poll Updates
The Missouri Tigers dropped in both national polls after going 0-2 in Week 15 of the college basketball season.
Missouri faced two great but challenging opportunities to pick up ranked conference wins last week. They were first tested by the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers, where the Tigers controlled around half of the game. The Volunteers did what they do best, locking down on defense and winning on its home court.
There is no fault for losing to a top-five team on the road, regardless of whether you have led for some time. Missouri had the chance to bounce back against No. 10 Texas A&M at home but didn't. They gave themselves a chance but couldn't pull away in the end.
Missouri did take some hits in the polls but its NCAA Tournament chances are still looking sure. The Tigers appear to be teetering on the six and seven-seed line, a positive spot given the adversity this team faced last season.
Here's where the Tigers sit in both major polls after its two losses to Tennessee and Texas A&M.
AP Top 25
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Alabama, 20-3, 758
2. Auburn, 21-2, 741
3. Florida, 20-3, 688
4. Tennessee, 20-4, 669
5. Duke, 20-3, 665
6. Houston, 19-4, 639
7. Purdue, 19-5, 575
8. St. John's, 21-3, 558
9. Texas A&M, 18-5, 501
10. Iowa State, 18-5, 482
11. Michigan State, 19-4, 458
12. Texas Tech, 18-5, 369
13. Arizona, 17-6, 367
14. Memphis, 20-4, 357
15. Wisconsin, 19-5, 284
16. Marquette, 18-6, 248
17. Michigan, 18-5, 241
18. Kentucky, 16-7, 217
19. Clemson, 19-5, 196
20. Kansas, 16-7, 186
21. Creighton, 18-6, 148
22. Missouri, 17-6, 142
23. Ole Miss, 18-6, 127
24. UConn, 16-7, 96
25. Maryland, 18-6, 87
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Saint Mary's, No. 25 Illinois
Others Receiving Votes
Mississippi State 72, Louisville 57, Saint Mary's 51, UCLA 42, Illinois 19, New Mexico 16, Gonzaga 7, Oregon 5, VCU 2, Utah State 2, UC San Diego 1, Drake 1, Baylor 1