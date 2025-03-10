Where Mizzou Places in Bracketology, KenPom and NET at end of Regular Season
Missouri's postseason outlook looks a little different than it did three weeks ago. Before that, the Tigers were riding high, with quality wins over Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Alabama and more. Now, they've dropped four of their last five SEC matchups.
That being said, everything that built up to the late losing skid should be enough to keep head coach Dennis Gates and his Tiger squad in a good position for March Madness. The Tigers earned the seven-seed in the SEC tournament and will face either LSU or Mississippi State later in the week, providing an ample opportunity to break that losing streak.
However, the losses come with a price. Missouri has dropped in KenPom, NET rankings and the national polls, as of late. KenPom and the NET are two things that are accounted by the selection committee that gives a team its seed for March Madness, so their standing in both metric rankings is important.
Head ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi kept the Tigers on the five-seed line in his recent prediction that came out on Sunday, March 9, but that could certainly dip lower with the recent play of the Tigers and the potential for more losses. At this point, a six or seven seed in March Madness seems more realistic.
Here's where the Tigers stand in recent bracket predictions, KenPom and NET rankings for the final time in the regular season.
Lunardi's West Region:
• 1-seed Florida vs. 16-seed Norfolk State
• 8-seed Gonzaga vs. 9-seed New Mexico
• 5-seed Missouri vs. 12-seed McNeese
• 4-seed Maryland vs. 13-seed Yale
• 6-seed Illinois vs. 11-seed San Diego State or Xavier
• 3-seed Texas A&M vs. 14-seed Utah Valley
• 7-seed Ole Miss vs. 10-seed Utah State
• 2-seed Texas Tech vs. 15-seed Bryant
If there's one 12-seed a team wouldn't want to play in the tournament, it's probably McNeese State. Led by Will Wade, the former head coach of the LSU Tigers, Wade has reinvigorated the McNeese program since starting his tenure. Whether it's on social media or the court, the Cowboys are one of the most fun, and dangerous, teams in the country.
The Tigers have hovered around the five-seed line for a while now, despite their recent string of losses. Whether that sticks or not is up to Missouri, who certainly would benefit from a win or two in the SEC tournament.
After an up and down last few weeks and losing four of their last five games, the Tigers have dropped to No. 20 in the KenPom Rankings. The Tigers hold onto a top-five offensive rating, but the worst defensive ranking of any team in the top 30.
That sums up how the Tigers have played as of late. Missouri had no issue putting points on the board, but the defensive intensity they once played with at the peak of their season is seemingly gone. There is no doubt that the Tigers will look to rekindle that in the SEC tournament in preparation for March Madness.
KenPom
- Duke, 28-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 4th
- Auburn, 27-4, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 14th
- Houston, 27-4, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 2nd
- Florida, 27-4, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 10th
- Tennessee, 25-6, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 1st
- Alabama, 24-7, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 31st
- Texas Tech, 24-7, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 27th
- Michigan State, 26-5, O-Rating: 28th, D-Rating: 5th
- Gonzaga, 23-8, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 35th
- Iowa State, 23-8, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 6th
- Kentucky, 21-10, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 56th
- Wisconsin, 23-8, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 33rd
- Maryland, 24-7, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 9th
- Purdue, 21-10, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 53rd
- St. John's, 27-4, O-Rating: 66th, D-Rating: 3rd
- Arizona, 20-11, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating 29th
- Texas A&M, 22-9, O-Rating: 44th, D-Rating: 7th
- Illinois, 20-11, O-Rating: 15th, D-Rating: 30th
- Clemson, 26-5, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 21st
- Missouri, 21-10, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 74th
- Kansas, 20-11, O-Rating: 52nd, D-Rating: 8th
- Saint Mary's, 27-4, O-Rating: 45th, D-Rating: 11th
- Louisville 25-6, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 19th
- BYU, 23-8, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 57th
- UCLA, 22-9, O-Rating: 37th, D-Rating: 15th
- Marquette, 22-9, O-Rating: 33rd, D-Rating: 22nd
- Ole Miss, 21-10, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 28th
- Michigan, 22-9, O-Rating: 51st, D-Rating: 18th
- Baylor, 18-13. O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 59th
- VCU, 25-6, O-Rating: 41st, D-Rating: 26th
Missouri hasn't seen much of a shift in this area. Despite racking up more losses recently, they all fit into the quadrant one department, which is good for the Tigers' sake. However, another win in the conference tournament or beyond would help in increasing their ranking with a minimal amount of games left to play.
Missouri in the NET Rankings
NET Ranking: 21
Road Record: 3-7
Wins Above Bubble: 29
Quad 1 Record: 6-10
Quad 2 Record: 3-0
Quad 3 Record: 4-0
Quad 4 Record: 8-0