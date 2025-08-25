Brady Cook's Stock for QB3 Rises: The Buzz
Missouri football alum Brady Cook's chances of making it onto the New York Jets practice squad just got higher.
The Jets announced on Sunday that they have released quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez was one of six players waived as the Jets look to finalize the 53-man roster.
According to NBC Sports, Martinez was 30-of-41 for 352 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions during the 2025 NFL Preseason, which wrapped up on Saturday, August 23.
The release of Martinez now puts Cook at the cusp of making the practice squad as the third-string quarterback. Cook and Martinez had been competing head-to-head for the No. 3 quarterback spot, behind Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. The Jets appear to have made their decision, with Cook coming out on top after the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 22, which the Jets lost 17-19.
Cook went 13-of-19 attempts for 99 passing yards, threw no touchdowns and had one interception during the game. Martinez completed 7-of-14 attempts for 86 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.
The two quarterbacks were neck and neck as the race for the No. 3 quarterback came to a close. The Jets were looking for a backup who could create sharp passes with accuracy and the ability to read the line during a game.
The deadline for the 53-man rosters is Tuesday, August 26, at 4 p.m. EST. By that time, all 32 NFL teams must downsize from their current 90-player limit to 53. Those who are not selected are put on waivers and officially hit the market as free agents.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
- Saint Louis (2-1-0) 1, Missouri (1-1-1) 0
Monday's Mizzou Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for today.
SEC News
SEC Daily: SEC Football Inches Closer to Adding Ninth Conference Game
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener:
3 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
I loved the game, and I had gone against Roger Wehrli every day in practice at Mizzou. And I kept notes of what the coaches said, so I had a file cabinet of all the plays we ever ran.- Gary Barnett
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube