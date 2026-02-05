2 Former Players Return to Mizzou for Strength Staff Roles: The Buzz
Missouri football will have two familiar faces on its strength and conditioning staff this season, with former defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson and former linebacker Zaviar Gooden being added as assistants directors of football athletic performance, per a new version of the team's roster posted online. The two additions to the online roster were first reported by PowerMizzou.
Johnson had been around the team and staff throughout the 2025 season, but his role wasn't specified or public.
Gooden has been on staff at LSU since 2022 as an assistant development coach. He was also a strength and conditioning coach at Southern Cal in 2021.
Gooden was selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft after a standout career at Missouri from 2009-12. Throuh those four years, Gooden recorded 256 total tackles, including 20.5 for a loss, four sacks, five interceptions and a forced fumble.
Johnson spent the last two seasons of his career, 2023 and 2024 after transferring from Florida. In two seasons with the Tigers, he recorded 64 total tackles, including two for a loss, one interception and two pass deflections.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has frequently praised the strength and conditioning staff's role in developing the culture and on-field performance for the Tigers.
The Buzz: Feb. 5
- Mizzou Athletics announced it received a $3 million gift from the Vogel family for its NIL fund.
"This extraordinary gift from Paul and Lynn Ann reflects their deep belief in the power of intercollegiate athletics to elevate our University," Mizzou Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said in a news release. . "The Vogels have been visionary partners for many years, and their generosity accelerates our momentum at a time of tremendous opportunity for Mizzou Athletics.
- Former Missouri offensive tackle Brandon Solis has been added to Kansas' online roster after entering the transfer portal this offseason. He spent three seasons with the Tigers.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
No events scheduled.
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
Women's basketball at Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
