2 Mizzou Defensive Players Accept Invites to Pre-Draft All-Star Games

Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan and defensive back Toriano Pride Jr. have took one step further toward accomplishing their NFL dreams.



McClellan accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, the premier pre-draft all-star game, Tuesday. McClellan is the second Missouri player to accept an invite to the game, joining defensive end Zion Young. The game will be played Jan. 31 in Mobile, Alabama, following a series of practices for the prospects to work out in front of NFL scouts and general managers.

Pride accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl, a pre-draft all-star game in Orlando, Florida. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook played in the game last season. The game will be played Jan. 10.

