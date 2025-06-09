2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 1: Central Arkansas
The chaos caused by constant transfer portal movement has effected smaller FCS teams more than any other schools over the last five seasons.
It's why predicting what the Missouri Tigers' first opponent of the 2025 season, Central Arkansas, will look like in Faurot Field come late August. In fact, the team brought in 26 new players through the transfer portal this offseason.
So, very little information about the 2025 team can be gathered from its performance in 2024.
The Bears have had consistency at head coach, with Nathan Brown returning for his eighth season. But, the team does have a new defensive coordinator. Brown is also taking over the offensive coordinator duties, with Ken Collums stepping down from that role to be an assistant head coach.
Here's a look at what to know about the new-look Central Arkansas Bears.
Offense
Central Arkansas is losing its starting quarterback, two leading running backs, and two of its top three leading receivers from last year.
Running back ShunDerrick Powell was the star of the offense last year, rushing for 1,334 yards and 14 touchdowns to be named a FCS All-American. Darius Hale chipped in 734 yards and 12 touchdowns. But both of those two have graduated.
Looking to replace the talent at those skill positions, the team brought in two quarterbacks, five wide receivers and two running backs through the transfer portal.
The starting quarterback competition should come down between those two transfers — Luther Richesson from Middle Tennessee State and Peyton Lyon from St. Norberts. Lyon started each of the past two seasons at the D-III school in Wisconsin, throwing for 3,374 yards and 34 touchdowns in that time. Richesson was rated by 247Sports as the second-best quarterback transferring out of the JUCO level ahead of the 2024 season before spending time as a backup at MTSU.
The team did add two former Southeastern Conference walk-ons to its offense, with running back Chapman McKown transferring from Oklahoma, and wide receiver Kam Bibby from Arkansas. McKown rushed for 1,304 yards during his junior year of high school, while Bibby was an All-state selection in his junior and senior season.
The bulk of the other transfers for Central Arkansas is former junior college players looking to take a step up.
Defense
The Bears are losing a productive edge rusher in David Walker, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, the unit still does have a little bit of experience returning.
Namely, defensive back Dillon Williams is returning for a second-straight season as a starter after leading the team with two interceptions last year. Edge rusher Samuel Horton, who racked up four sacks last year, is also returning.
Central Arkansas did add four defensive backs, two defensive ends and two defensive tackles through the transfer portal.
The team allowed an average of 27.50 points, 133.7 rushing yards, and 237.83 passing yards per game in 2024.
Schedule
Week 1 will be important for both Missouri and Central Arkansas. Even though the Tigers won't be involving nearly as many new faces as the Bears, both teams will be looking to find new identities with multiple new players in key roles.
This will be the toughest game on the season for Central Arkansas, with Missouri being the only FBS team on the schedule. The season opener provides them the chance to play on the national stage and be put to a challenging test.
Outlook
Wild upsets can happen for FCS teams, but Missouri has yet to lose to one through 23 games.
Both teams should get value out of being able to test different schemes or rotations in a game with low expectations. If everything goes to plan, the Tigers should have reserves playing near the end of the third quarter or earlier.
The Game
Date: Thursday, August 28
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Location: Faurot Field
Series history: First meeting between the two teams
The Team
Coach: Nathan Brown, eighth year, 43-35 record
Offensive coordinator: Nathan Brown
Defensive coordinator: Chad Williams
2024 record: 6-6 (3-5 UAC)
2024 FCS rankings: 23rd Scoring offense, 70th Scoring defense
The School
Location: Conway, Arkansas
Founded: 1907
Enrollment: 10,112
Nickname: Bears
Colors: Purple and gray
Mascot: Bruce D. Bear
The Program
Last conference title: 2022, ASUN
NAIA National championships: Three (1984, 1985, 1991)
The Schedule
August 28: at Missouri
Sept. 6: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 13: vs. Tarleton State
Sept. 20: at Sacremento State
Sept. 27: at Lamar
Oct. 4: vs Utah Tech
Oct. 11: at North Alabama
Oct. 25: at West Georgia
Nov. 1: Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 8: at Austin Peay
Nov. 15; at Southern Utah
Nov. 22: vs. Abilene Christian