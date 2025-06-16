2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 4: South Carolina
One of Missouri football's most memorable games of 2024 was its matchup with South Carolina. In a thrilling battle, the Tigers fell 34-30 on the road. The loss shattered any hopes Missouri had of appearing in the College Football Playoff.
An effective way to put that game behind them would be for the Tigers to exact their revenge by grabbing a win in Week 4 of 2025, Missouri's first conference matchup of the season.
When hosting the Gamecocks in the Columbia of the Midwest, the Tigers are 4-2. Missouri will look to add to that record of hosting the Mayor's Cup.
Here's a look at what to know about Missouri's fourth opponent of the 2025-26 season, the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Offense
South Carolina's offense was led in 2024 by then-freshman LaNorris Sellers. The mobile quarterback threw for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He tacked on 674 yards and seven scores on the ground.
When Sellers faced Missouri in 2024, he threw for a career-high 353 passing yards and a career-high five touchdown passes.
Though Sellers is returning for a season where he's expected to be one of the best in the nation, the Gamecocks are losing their leading rusher, Rahiem Sanders. To potentially fill the 881-yard production hole, graduate student Rahsul Faison transferred in from Utah State. But, his eligibility remains in limbo as he looks to be granted an additional year on account of starting his career at the JUCO level. Last season with Utah State, Faison rushed for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.
As a whole, South Carolina's offense will be coordinated by Mike Shula, who was promoted from a senior analyst to replace Dowell Loggains, who was hired as the head coach at Appalachian State.
The majority of Shula's coaching experience has occurred in the NFL, but his accomplishments speak for themselves. In 2011, he was the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2011 when Cam Newton earned AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. The list goes on, and it's clear Shula has the ability to elevate South Carolina's offense.
Defense
The South Carolina secondary will be losing safety Nick Emmanwori, an All-American safety in 2024 after leading the team with 88 total tackles, and grabbing the second-most interceptions with four.
The secondary will, however, feature returning starters Jalon Kilgore and Judge Collier. In 2024, Kilgore led the team in interceptions with five, while Collier led the team in pass deflections with eight. South Carolina also added NC State transfer Brandon Cisse through the portal, rated as the ninth-best defensive back available in the portal this offseason by 247Sports.
The Gamecocks are also losing their sack leader with defensive edge Kyle Kennard, who logged 11.5.
At edge rusher though, the Gamecocks do return one of the best in the nation; rising sophomore Dylan Stewart. He recorded 6.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumblesin 2024. With a year of experience under his belt, he could be lethal for the Gamecocks.
In 2024, South Carolina's defense ranked fourth in the SEC in total yards allowed per game. Though the Gamecocks are losing some top talent on defense, they still retained plenty elite young players and added more through the portal to be one of the top units in the conference.
Schedule
Week 4 will be very telling of Missouri's potential. South Carolina marks the first SEC opponent of the year for the Tigers. It will be the fourth of a stretch of six-straight home games to open the season for the Tigers.
For South Carolina, Missouri will be its second SEC foe. In Week 3, the Gamecocks will face Vanderbilt. This will also be South Carolina's first game on the road, adding another layer of difficulty.
Outlook
Grabbing a win at home will be crucial or Missouri to starting conference play on the right foot. If the Tigers can defeat South Carolina, it will likely earn Missouri more respect than anything it may do in non-conference play.
The Game
Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: Flex (2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.-7 p.m. CT)
TV: TBA
Location: Faurot Field
Series history: 9-6, Missouri
The Team
Coach: Shane Beamer, 5th year, 29-22 record
Offensive coordinator: Mike Shula
Defensive coordinator: Clayton White
2024 record: 9-4 (5-3 Southeastern Conference)
2024 rankings: Tied 34th Scoring offense, Tied 11th Scoring defense
The School
Location: Columbia, South Carolina
Founded: 1801
Enrollment: 38,212
Nickname: Gamecocks
Colors: Black and garnet
Mascot: Cocky
The Program
Last win in series: Nov. 16, 2024
Last season missed bowl: 2023
Heisman trophies: 1 (George Rogers, 1980).
The Schedule
Aug. 31: vs. Virginia Tech
Sept. 6: vs. South Carolina State
Sept. 13: vs. Vanderbilt
Sept. 20: at Missouri
Sept. 27: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 11: at LSU
Oct. 18: vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 25: vs. Alabama
Nov. 1: at Ole Miss
Nov. 15: at Texas A&M
Nov. 22: vs. Coastal Carolina
Nov. 29: vs. Clemson