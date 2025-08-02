2025 Mizzou Position Preview: Tight Ends
With a healthy mix of returners developing and transfers being added in, the tight end room could make the case for being one of the deepest and most versatile on the Missouri Tigers roster.
"What I like about those guys is the size of that room has dramatically changed since we first got here to now," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference to begin fall camp. "That's a position that in this league is a premium."
If the potential the group has comes to fruition, it could be a significant piece for all areas of the Missouri offense.
"Having a lot of guys and a lot of talent (at tight end), it just kind of opens up where you can run the ball," tight ends coach Derham Cato said to Missouri On SI. "Then obviously in the pass game, larger targets that can run and to be more of a weapon there."
Here's a deep dive into the tight end position for Missouri this year.
Projected Depth Chart:
Starters: Brett Norfleet, Jordon Harris
Rotation: Gavin Hoffman, Jude James, Vince Brown II
Backups : Dakotah Terrell, Adam Molitor
Players Lost: Tyler Stephens (graduated), Whit Hafer (transitioned to offensive line)
The Coach:
Derham Cato took over as the tight ends coach starting in 2024, thanks to a NCAA rule change allowing analysts to provide on-field coaching. Previously, the job was held by Erik Link, now just the special teams coordinator after previously holding both spots.
Cato previously held the same position at Washington in 2020 and 2021, along with being an offensive coordinator at Davidson in the Pioneer Football League earlier in his career.
Starters:
In 2023, Brett Norfleet looked to be right on track to being one of the best tight ends in the Southeastern Conference, being named to the SEC All-Freshman team. He caught 18 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns on the year.
But Norfleet's 2024 season was derailed by injuries, starting with a shoulder injury in Week 1. He only missed one game during the regular season, but based on his usage, he wasn't 100% healthy for the rest of the season. He underwent shoulder surgery shortly after the end of the regular season. He still caught 26 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
But, back healthy for 2025, Norfleet should be a key piece of the offense in both the run and pass game. Having a 6-foot-6, 263-pound target can be especially helpful in the red-zone. With his versatility, Norfleet is a true "F" tight end, being able to move all across a formation — last year, 27% of his snaps came in the slot.
While Norfleet dealt with injury last year, Jordon Harris stepped up in the tight end room, primarily as a sturdy run blocker. The 6-foot-4, 268-pound junior also caught five passes for 48 yards. Even with Norfleet returning to full health, Harris has also earned himself a significant role.
Rotation:
The depth in the tight end doesn't end with those two though. Really, that's just scratching the surface.
"Brett (Norfleet) and Jordan (Harris) have established themselves as elite players at that position, very consistent," Drinkwitz said in a press conference on April 30. "But you can never have enough, 6'5 240 pound guys who run and can catch the ball and add value on special teams."
A guy who should be able to do all three of those things is Iowa transfer Gavin Hoffman. The 6-foot-5, 239-pound Kansas native played both wide receiver and tight end during his career at Blue Valley Northwest High School.
For a tight end spending a year to develop, Iowa is possibly the best place in the country to do it, with the program having produced elite NFL talent such as George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant or Sam LaPorta. In his one season with the Hawkeyes, Hoffman went from 220 to 239 pounds, adding on strength for blocking.
"He's got such a big future," Cato said of Hoffman. "Coming from a program like Iowa, those guys do an unbelievable job at player development. And credit to Gavin too, for working that hard to put on that weight being fast and explosive. So he's at a place where you want to a guy to be as a redshirt freshman."
Cato sees Hoffman playing a "true Y" position for Missouri, playing in-line.
"That doesn't mean like he's just going to be blocking the whole time," Cato said. "He's too athletic to do that."
Another redshirt freshman who could be just as versatile as Hoffman is Jude James, a former high school teammate of Norfleet. After limited action last season, James had an impressive series of spring practices full of growth, according to Drinkwitz.
"Look for Jude to be an important, impactful piece for us," Drinkwitz said in the spring.
Like Hoffman, James also spent his freshman year adding on size, going from around 210 pounds to 236. He played tight end, wide receiver and safety in high school, so was recruited to Missouri as position-less athlete.
Now with the added size, James' should be able to hold his own as a blocker. He's always embraced physicality and had reliable hands.
Along with the two young guys, the second half of this depth chart also includes a veteran — Colorado State transfer Vince Brown II. With Missouri losing Tyler Stephens, who had been in college football for six seasons by the time his career ended, the Tigers prioritized replacing him with an experienced depth piece.
Brown fills that spot, with most of his opportunities at Colorado State coming as a run blocker and on special teams. Expect him to play a similar role with Missouri this season.
Who's Next Up?
If Dakotah Terrell looks like a basketball guard playing tight end, it's because he is. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound freshman also received basketball offers from the likes of Tulsa.
Terrell is tied with offensive lineman Jack Lange for the tallest player on the roster. His height alone creates mismatches. A year to develop into that frame and familiarize himself with the college game could set him up to be an important piece to the offense.
Biggest question in fall camp: How far along are Hoffman and James?
The floor for Norfleet and Harris is not a mystery at this point. But for the two redshirt freshmen, did they make enough growth in their first year to contribute this season? If so, just how much playing time will they earn? Will they be too good to keep off the field?
