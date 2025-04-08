2025 NFL Draft Profile: Missouri Defensive End Johnny Walker Jr.
Considering Johnny Walker Jr.'s athletic ability and production over the last two seasons, but relative lack of attention ahead of the NFL draft, the Missouri defensive end is arguably one of the most slept on prospects this draft season.
To the surprise of many, Walker wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he did have an impressive performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, recording two sacks and forcing a fumble.
Walker's slow and steady development over his five-year career with Missouri embodies the growth trajectory as the program as a whole. He's one of the last from a group of players who bridge between the struggles of 2020-2022 to the success of 2023 and 2024, holding faith in the coaching staff all along.
“We’ve obviously got to leave a legacy for the next group so they can uphold the standard as well," Walker told the media ahead of his final regular season game with Missouri. "We built something where hopefully we keep continuing success.”
Walker didn't see immediate playing time. He didn't become a consistent part of the rotation until his fourth season, only making 14 appearances in his first three seasons. In 2023, he became a starter, recording 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks, the second-most on the team.
In 2024, he took his development a step further, leading Missouri with 9.5 sacks and enhancing his quickness off the edge.
“I don’t think people ever get to where they think they’re going like it’s been ups and downs, but ultimately, I’m blessed to be on the path I have now," Walker said.
Through his journey as a player, and as a member of a program turnaround, Walker now hopes his next step will be a NFL career. Here's a look at his resume and measurables.
Player Info
- DOB: December 12, 2001 (23)
- Hometown: Tampa, Florida
- High School: George D. Chamberlain High School
- Recruiting Class: 2020
- Recruiting Rating: 3-star
- Participated in East-West Shrine Bowl
Pro Day Workout Details
Unofficial measurements:
Height: 6-2 5/8
Weight: 249
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 32 7/8
Wingspan: 79 4/8
Bench Press: 21
Vertical Jump: 32
Broad Jump: 10.00
40-Yard Dash: 4.79
Short Shuttle: 4.58
L Drill: 7.69
Career Accolades
• 2024 Second-team All-SEC
• 2024 team captain
• No. 7 on program's career sack leaderboard
• Led team in sacks in 2024
Evaluation
Walker is a little bit shorter than the prototypical NFL edge rusher, but is advanced with his technique at the line. He has a good balance of speed and power to create some explosive wins on pass rushing reps.
His longer wingspan also helps him beat tackles out wide, covering up some potential weak points in his ability to manuever around the corner.
"Walker lacks ideal bend but shows flashes of using his long strides to whip around the corner and penetrate the pocket," Samuel Teets of Chiefs Wire writes.
There's no questions about Walker's production. Pro Football Focus credited him with a combined 86 pressures over the past two seasons. It's just whether or not he has a skillset that will translate to the same success against bigger, wider, stronger tackles.
As a leader, Walker also saw impressive growth in his time at Missouri. In 2023, Walker showed moments of short temper, being ejected from a game against LSU after being called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The second was called for spitting on a LSU player, according to the officials.
In 2024 though, Walker followed the foot steps of first-round selection Darius Robinson, realizing it was now upon him to lead Missouri's edge rushers. He handled that responsibility well, being voted as a team captain.
His character was on display when he played through an meniscus injury in Missouri's Music City Bowl win over Iowa.
“For him to play four quarters tonight on an injury," Drinkwitz said after the game, "when he could have said, ‘Nah, I’m going to tap out, I’m going to go get ready for the draft and the combine and the East-West Shrine Game,’ man, you just don’t have that as much anymore. I love you buddy.”
What The Experts Say
Mock Draft
In a mock draft posted to Pro Football Focus on January 31, Josh Liskiewitz projected the Baltimore Ravens to select Walker in Round 6 with pick 209.
"Walker attacks the edge like he’s seeing red," Liskiewitz writes in the post.
Projection
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema rated Walker as the 259th best prospect in the class in a big board posted March 31. There's 257 picks in this year's draft, but Walker is expected to either be selected in Rounds 6 or 7.
If he comes out of the draft without a team, he'll likely be one of the most sought out players to sign as an undrafted free agent. Walker said at the Pro Day that he's met with "around" half of the NFL's 32 teams.
The Last Word
"You gotta get the quarterback? Just call Johnny. He'll get there."- Drinkwitz on Walker
This story will be updated as the 2025 NFL Draft draws closer.
This is one of the final stories in a series of profiles of former Missouri football players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.