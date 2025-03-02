Despite Missing Out on NFL Combine, Mizzou's Johnny Walker has the Respect of Many
INDIANAPOLIS — If you ask his four Missouri teammates, and others, at the NFL combine, Johnny Walker was snubbed from the 2025 NFL combine invite list.
Walker finished his final season with the Tigers as one of the best outside defensive linemen in the SEC, proving that by making the All-SEC Second Team. He also racked up 43 total tackles and 9.5 sacks in his final year in Columbia. Despite all of that, Walker, surprisingly, did not receive an invitation to the combine.
That sentiment of surprise still lingers with Walker's teammates and the Missouri faithful, especially as the combine comes to an end. Who was asked at the combine about Walker, they all believed he should've been invited. That includes the complimentary Missouri captain, quarterback Brady Cook.
“He was a captain, a leader of our team. I just can’t say enough about Johnny,” Cook said.
A wave of different emotions has surrounded the four Tiger draft prospects that did receive invites to be in Indianapolis. There was a bit of sadness in Cook's eyes, hoping another one of his teammates would have joined him.
"I wish Johnny was here, first of all,” Cook said. “He had an unbelievable year and obviously his production on the field, what he did for our team this year on the defensive side and also his leadership.”
Despite not being invited, his teammates still have the utmost belief that he will make it in the NFL. Another Tiger captain shared the same feeling, showing emotion about Walker not being invited but hopeful that he will make it work out.
“It’s crazy that he’s not here right now, but everything happens for a reason,” Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. said. “I think he’ll be ok with not being here.”
Someone that was on the opposite side of Walker for the last three seasons was offensive tackle Armand Membou, who went to battle many times against Missouri's top defensive end over a three-year span. When Membou got to Columbia in 2022 as a freshman, however, there wasn't much fight on his front.
“When I first got to Mizzou, Johnny used to kill me,” Membou said. “But as I got older, I got a little better, was able to hold my own against him.”
Now, there's nothing but love. All of his teammates saw his two sacks and more in the Shrine Bowl, a perfect representation of what Walker could potentially bring to an NFL roster. Between Cook, Wease and Membou, they're audibly upset that Walker was not with them to experience the NFL combine.
“I’m very disappointed Johnny’s not here, he’s very slept on,” Membou said.
Outside of his teammates, however, is a different story. During his many seasons with the Tigers and at stages of the pre-draft process, Walker connected with athletes across the country. He either made friends or made enemies, connecting with people that played his position at moments and beating others in live reps.
Many of the recent connections Walker made at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl placed a spotlight on Walker, both as a player and person. He made his presence felt on the field, recording two sacks and getting to the backfield and applying even more pressure. Walker also left his mark with his character, creating a few positive relationships around the Shrine Bowl time period.
“That’s somebody that I grew close with over the time,” Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr said. “That was somebody I talked to each and every day. Man, he’s a work horse.”
The impression Walker left on Paul, who didn't have any sort of bond before the Shrine Bowl, was profound. In some aspects, Walker became a person that Paul could look up to, all in only a few days of knowing each other.
“He gives his 100% every day, whether that’s going into interviews, taking notes during meetings, or if it’s going into practice,” Paul said. “He’s somebody who takes the game pretty seriously, somebody like myself and he’s somebody I really admire.”
Another one of those players who gained a new respect for Walker was Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, who has a connection of his own to Columbia now with recently hired Missouri linebackers Derek Nicholson. In the limited time Mauigoa spent with Walker, one thing was made very clear: he deserved more hype.
“He’s an amazing player,” Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa said. “I think he should be here, but overall that’s out of my control.”
The list of defensive Shrine Bowl teammates Walker made connections with goes on and on. Whether they were impressed with his play style, production or character, teammates and opponents could only rave about the standout Missouri pass rusher.
“He had two sacks in the Shrine Bowl and he was still trying to get more,” Kentucky linebacker Jamon Johnson said. “It tells you a lot about who he is as a player. Don’t care about the score, don’t care about the situation, he’s just going to do him and ball.”
Even if they didn't get to see Walker stand out in the Shrine Bowl game or its practices, many attendees raved about his character and interactions with him. Even if it was a brief run in, it seems like Walker didn't leave any bad impressions. His intelligence and knowledge of the game were also praised.
“Just a great guy,” UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano said. “Great guy to be around, smart individual.”
The Shrine Bowl wasn't the only time Walker earned praise. Despite not playing the Tigers in the 2024-25 season, LSU edge Bradyn Swinson became an admirer of Walker's film. The two, along with Tennessee standout pass rusher James Pearce Jr., are all training together in Dallas.
Both Swinson and Pearce faced off against Walker at one point in their careers. They all have one thing in common, being a lack of size and an advantage in the speed department. Another common factor between the three is their production and importance to their teams, something that stood out about Walker to others.
“To be an undersized guy like that and still be making plays, it’s fun to watch guys like that because I wasn’t always the biggest guy,” Swinson said.
In late December, another NFL combine talent saw how good Walker truly is. In the Music City Bowl, Iowa tight end Luke Lachey was on the receiving end of Walker's talents, who did what he normally does.
Lachey, a well-respected receiving and blocking tight end, also faced Walker in the Shrine Bowl. After having met him on multiple occasions, his feelings aren't any different than any other person that knows what Walker can do.
“Credit to them, they played a good game and Johnny Walker is a good competitor,” Iowa tight end Luke Lachey said. “I played against him at the Shrine Bowl again and he was fun to go up against and it was a great opportunity.”
The feelings on Walker's whereabouts this past week are all the same. He's earned the respect of players at his position and ones he's lined up against across the country. His combine status will make getting drafted harder, but there are no doubts that, based upon what others have said, he deserves a spot on an NFL roster.