2025 NFL Draft Profile: Missouri Offensive Lineman Armand Membou
Leading up to the NFL combine, the discourse surrounding the position Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou could play in the NFL was wild.
Just about every analyst claimed that Membou should make the move to guard after two years as Eli Drinkwitz's starting right tackle, but the quickly rising offensive line prospect doesn't quite buy into those claims. To make means better for Membou, his NFL combine performance certainly backed that up.
Membou walked into Indianapolis looking to show off how athletic he truly was and why that played into him being a tackle at the next level. His measurables backed it up and so did his testing numbers, showing why that was the case.
“I just want to show them my athletic ability,” Membou said at the Combine. “If they do move me to guard, I’m going to be pretty athletic.”
The Lee's Summit native grew up around an hour away from Columbia and the decision to stay home wasn't that difficult. Membou quickly developed a strong relationship with Drinkwitz and his coaching staff, with both assuming trust in one another to give Membou a significant role since the beginning of his freshman year.
“I got a really good relationship with Drink,” Membou said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunities he gave me at Mizzou, especially being able to play as a true freshman. So I’m really thankful for him.”
Membou saw a meteoric rise up NFL draft boards over recent months. He wasn't even considered a first-round prospect until weeks leading up to the NFL combine and proved himself during that time period.
Despite being dominant in his own right and earning his recognition now as a draft prospect, Membou was, in a sense, the unsung hero of Missouri's offense. Membou was consistent and physically imposing each game, which was helpful in an offense that saw injuries and a lack of consistency in the passing game. That consistency should be expected once he becomes a pro, regardless of where he's playing on the front five.
Player Info
- DOB: March 27, 2004
- Hometown: Lee's Summit, Missouri
- High School: Lee's Summit North
- Recruiting Class: 2022
- Recruiting Rating: Consensus 3-star
- Withdrew early from the Senior Bowl due to illness
Accomplishments
During the 2024-25 season, Membou was just about as dominant as you could be in a pass-rusher-heavy SEC. According to Pro Football Focus, Membou didn't allow a single sack in 827 blocking snaps, while only allowing eight quarterback pressures. After facing off against edge rushers like Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M, among others, it's clear Membou can compete with NFL-level talent.
He was also named to the 2024 All-SEC Second Team on the offensive line, earning the same honor on the Associated Press All-SEC Second Team. The year before that, Membou was on an offensive line that featured current Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle, Javon Foster, among others, who was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line unit in the country for that season.
Membou and the Missouri offensive line tok some time to adjust this season coming off an impressive year, having to fill two starting roles. Cayden Green stepped into the left guard spot to replace Xavier Delgado and SMU transfer Marcus Bryant filled in for Foster at the left tackle position. Once they gelled, everything appeared to click.
“With the new group, it was going to take some time for us to seal,” Membou said. “But as the season went on, we got closer, started hanging out more and started to gel more.”
The Tigers accumulated 2,926 passing yards and 2,138 rushing yards during the 2024 season with Membou at right tackle. He's blocked for quarterback Brady Cook for three seasons and helped running backs Cody Schrader, Nate Peat, Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll to standout seasons, with Peat and Schrader competing for NFL roster spots at different points during this season.
Membou was nothing but consistent in his time as a Tiger. He played over 2,000 career snaps, nearly all of which came at right tackle. He allowed three career sacks and 26 career pressures in those three seasons, along with only 11 penalties.
Despite not competing at the Reese's Senior Bowl due to an illness, Membou had an impressive combine showing that helped solidify his rising draft stock.
NFL Combine/Workout Details
Height: 6'4
Weight: 332
Hand: 33 1/2"
Arm: 9 3/4"
Wing: 81"
40-yard dash: 4.91
10-yard split: 1.74
Vertical: 34"
Broad Jump: 9' 7"
Bench Press: 31
What The Experts Say
Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team: "He possesses a punishing, powerful demeanor in the run game. Membou has enough foot speed and length to play on the perimeter in the right scheme, and his anchor is stout when he’s sitting up on his hips. But his floor and ceiling will likely be higher on the interior, where the fringes of his blocking radius will be insulated, and he’ll be less stressed with speed off the edge."
He’s capable of tremendous leg drive, a heavy punch, and the ability to create and sustain displacement at the point of attack, making him a legit asset from the jump in the run game. Membou’s NFL home is fluid and ultimately may depend on scheme and team fit.
Mock Draft
In Eric Edholm's most recent NFL.com mock draft, Membou is projected to be selected with the fourth pick by the New England Patriots.
"There's a scenario where the Patriots could get Hunter, but I think they'd be comfortable settling for a promising tackle such as Membou," Edholm said. "With Morgan Moses almost certainly locked in at right tackle, however, that likely means playing Membou at another spot; he was strictly an RT for three years at Mizzou."
Projection
In Daniel Jeremiah's big board published on March 6 for NFL.com, Jeremiah ranked Membou as the No. 11 ranked prospect in the draft class.
Despite what Membou says, there will be positional questions surrounding Membou. If teams have a set-in-stone right tackle, teams won't have any hesitation moving the former Missouri tackle inside to play right guard.
The Last Word
“I think there’s no reason why I couldn’t play tackle, I think I’m more than athletic enough and I have the tools too. But if a team wants to move me inside, lets do it," Membou said.
This story will be updated as the 2025 NFL Draft draws closer.
This is the first story in a series of profiles of former Missouri football players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.