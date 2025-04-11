2025 NFL Draft Profile: Missouri Quarterback Brady Cook
Brady Cook has been a staple of the Missouri Tigers offense over the last three seasons. Through the ups and downs, Cook has been a normally consistent force and has displayed incredible toughness and leadership in that time period.
That toughness showed up on multiple occasions throughout his years with the Tigers,
"One of the things I've lived by playing college football is you gotta be tough," Cook said. "You gotta be gritty. That's just part of how I've played. It's become who I am. And, every single week, I told myself I was gonna give it every single thing I have to walk off that field with a dub. And I think that's what it comes down to."
That toughness personified him, but there were some inconsistencies on the field that ended up defining his final year with the Tigers. He remained a leader, consistent and tough and those things never changed, but his on-field performance did, for some reason, take a small hit.
Finding a reason for that is pretty hard. Maybe it was injuries or maybe something changed in his mechanics, but there was something different about Cook during his final year. One could say he regressed in those areas, but one thing did evolve in his multi-year starting stint in the SEC.
"I'm proud of how my leadership’s evolved," Cook said. I think the thing that's really stuck out to me as I grew as a leader was just knowing your guys inside and out, knowing your teammates on and off the field, making sure they respect and trust you."
Cook had one goal in mind when he arrived in Columbia, to change the program for the better. The wins were just a bonus that came along with it and improving the culture was at the top of his priority list.
"It’s crazy to think where we started when I came in 2020 and where the program is now, where we left it," Cook said. "And that was one of my goals, I wanted to leave Mizzou better than I found it."
Player Info
- DOB: October 12, 2001 (23)
- Hometown: Saint Louis
- High School: Chaminade High School
- Recruiting Class: 2020
- Recruiting Rating: 3-star
- Participated in East-West Shrine Bowl
NFL Combine/Workout Details
Height: 6020
Weight: 214
Hand: 914
Arms: 3212
Wingspan: 7758
40-yard dash: 4.59
10-yard split: 1.53
Vertical: 37"
Broad Jump: 10'8"
3-Cone Drill: 7.01
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.17
Bench Press: DNP
Career Accolades
- 2023 Davy O'Brien Award Semifinalist
- 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl MVP
- 2024 Music City Bowl MVP
- Three-year team captain
Evaluation
Cook had an interesting final college season, to say the least. The Saint Louis native faced his fair share of struggles, from staying healthy to accuracy issues. It wasn't his best season in a Tiger uniform by any means, but he did deliver some remarkable moments.
No series of throws was as impressive as his fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers. After being knocked out early with an ankle injury, Cook returned late in the third quarter to mount a comeback over Auburn, doing so on a bum ankle in heroic fashion.
He did just about everything he could against the South Carolina Gamecocks, connecting with his star wide receiver Luther Burden III in the waning moments of the game to take the lead. It wasn't enough and the Gamecocks would score shortly after, but he almost pulled off another monumental win in Columbia, South Carolina.
Statistically, Cook did have a down year. He threw for 2,535 passing yards and 11 touchdowns on 201 completions, tagging along only two interceptions. His 62.6 percent completion percentage was the lowest of his five-year career with the Tigers as well.
The year before that was his best, recording 3,317 yards and 21 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions. His deep-ball accuracy was the best it had ever been and his connection with all of the Missouri receivers was spot on. In general, Cook's decision-making and accuracy never looked better, which is the reason for so many questions about what happened during his final season.
Cook's ability to create and extend plays on his legs can't be overstated, either. He rushed for 1,127 rushing yards in his three seasons as a starter. It's an underrated part of his skillset as a quarterback and tends to get overshadowed by what he brings to the table as a passer.
Overall, Cook's time in Columbia was defined by his character and leadership. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his quarterback grew quite close over his time there, delivering over and over again when the Missouri Tigers needed it the most. Now, in somber fashion, it's time for Cook to move on to the professional level.
"What's that old weird saying? Don't cry because you're sad; be excited because it happened, or something like that? I'm fortunate that it happened," Drinkwitz said. "I'm fortunate that he stayed with us."
What The Experts Say
Mock Draft
In ESPN's 7-round mock draft done by Matt Miller, Cook was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round with the No. 230 pick in the draft. NFL Mock Draft Database also refers to Cook as a day-three selection, with a variety of selections in between rounds five and seven.
Projection
Trevor Sikkeman of Pro Football Focus listed Cook as the 200th-best prospect in the class. He has yet to release a scouting report on Cook.
Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network had this to say about Cook.
"Tantalizing prospect thanks to his athleticism and arm talent but the more I studied, the more doubt creeped in. Cook played with a better command of the offense in 2023, which led to better in-game rhythm and results. He can make every NFL throw but struggles to make them with consistent timing and accuracy. Cook needs to improve his eye discipline to keep windows open and safeties out of his business. He’s an average decision-maker and field-reader who defaults to unsound passing platforms when he feels pressure. He has the size and mobility to make plays as a scrambler and with designed runs. Cook’s physical traits and athletic ability are worth a discussion as a developmental prospect."
The Last Word
"ll always be indebted to him for what he's done for my family and what he's done for this program."- Drinkwitz on Cook
This story will be updated as the 2025 NFL Draft draws closer.
This is one of the final stories in a series of profiles of former Missouri football players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.