3 Biggest Storylines to Watch for in Mizzou vs. Troy

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz acknowledged several problems prior to Missouri's game against Troy on Saturday. Despite an electrifying passing attack against Kansas, the Tigers had holes in their special teams, secondary and running back unit that are in need of improvement before SEC play.

Troy will also present a versatile offense led by quarterback Goose Crowder and offensive coordinator Adam Austin. The Trojans' offensive success and Tigers' struggles at certain positions highlight the biggest storylines to look for in Missouri's final nonconference game.

Missouri's response to inconsistencies in the run game

Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Leroy Harris III (33) during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers accumulated over 5.5 yards per carry in each of its first two matchups last season against Kansas and an FCS opponent in Central Arkansas. This season, against an FCS opponent and Kansas, the Tigers are averaging just 4.4 yards per carry. The regression cannot be completely chalked up to Ahmad Hardy's absence, as the offensive line has struggled in protecting the run through the first two contests.

On Saturday, the Tigers will be facing a Troy defense that has two defensive lineman that add higher-level experience to the roster and that Drinkwitz said "can really play." The inferred players Drinkwitz was referring to is defensive tackle Ty Clemons and defensive end Kavion Henderson.

Clemons is a Boston College transfer that has already tallied nine tackles and a sack in the young season. Henderson is a junior transfer from Arkansas that posted a 73.7 PFF run defense grade in Troy's second game. Clemons and Henderson are top candidates from Troy that could stop Missouri's rushing attack.

Although both players are talented and are two names to watch out, neither of them have seen many reps prior to their time at Troy, which allows for an opening in the run game. A subpar performance from Missouri's running backs and run protection would signal a problem in the backfield.

Missouri's secondary vs. Goose Crowder

Troy quarterback Goose Crowder (9) carries the ball against Alabama State during the their game in Troy Ala., on Saturday evening, September 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The secondary is another positional group that Drinkwitz mentioned during Tuesday's press conference as an area in need of improvement. The head coach referenced a missed tackle from cornerback Jahlil Florence and blown man-to-man coverage from cornerback Sione Laulea as lapses in the secondary on Friday.

"The quarterback this week is going to dial up our seams if we don't get those corrected and if we don't stay attached to man-to-man he's going to eat us alive, so we got a lot of work to do there," Drinkwitz said. "And they're gonna get one-on-one opportunities this week."

The player Drinkwitz referenced is sixth-year quarterback Crowder. The experienced veteran will play in his twelfth start, per Drinkwitz and has seen success through the young season. In two games he has thrown for 366 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

His smooth footwork, toughness in the pocket and deep ball potential gives the Tigers' secondary a glimpse of the strong quarterbacks to come. But, his lack of consistency, stemming from a 58.7 completion percentage in 2025 and a 51 completion percentage through two games, should give the Tigers' cornerbacks ample opportunity to thrive. Crowder can be slightly uncontrolled at times, like his three-interception performance against Clemson last year, opening the door for Missouri to take advantage.

Troy star Donnie Smith's matchup against Tiger tackles

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) in action during the second half against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Smith may be the best player Missouri has faced up to this point. The first-team All-Sun Belt player was elected as the Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player Of the Year and has already accumulated strong stats in two contests. Smith has tallied 10 pressures and two sacks in the young season, following an 11-sack season in 2025.

The defensive back will try to get through Missouri's offensive tackles on Saturday, which will likely have him up against Cayden Green and Luke Work for the majority of the contest. While Green is an established All-SEC player, the matchup for Work will be a significant test.

Work posted one of Missouri's top PFF grades in Week 2, but only started one game for Mississippi State last year, which leaves him relatively unestablished. A strong performance against Smith would be a good sign from the junior in place of an injured Josh Atkins.

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