Mizzou Football Week 2 Snap Count Totals and PFF Takeaways
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After 77 Tigers took the field in Week 1, Missouri cut down its rotation to 50 players against Kansas, 25 on each side of the ball. In a heated 38-21 victory here are three takeaways from three Tigers that made their mark in Lawrence, Kansas and on the PFF stat sheet.
Austin Simmons looked elite again
After a near perfect Week 1, Simmons had another impressive performance Friday, this time against a more formidable opponent. The senior quarterback went 19-for-29 with 292 yards and three scores in the victory, posting a team-best 90.2 offensive grade.
SImmons showcased his versatility and agility in the pocket and on the run. His successful performance and comfortability in the pocket can be traced back to strong pass blocking, as every Missouri player posted a pass block grade of at least 65.5.
Luke Work picked up the run block slack
Of the 23 Tigers listed with a run block grade, only one of them posted a higher grade than 67.4 and that was Work with an astounding 90.6. Work tied six Tigers for the most snaps with 69 and spent 39 of them protecting the run.
Apart from Jamal Roberts' 64 yard explosion, the Tigers' run game was stagnant, accumulating 113 yards in 40 attempts. The backs were consistently getting touched in the backfield or before they reached the line of scrimmage, but Work shined as someone that was holding his own on the line. He posted a team-second 89.2 offensive grade and an 82.1 grade in protecting the pass.
Daeden Hopkins ignites the pass rush
Hopkins' defensive grade of 90 led Missouri on that end of the ball by far, with the next closest Tiger recording a 73.3. While he did well against the run, Hopkins particularly dominated in the pass rush, an area that the Tigers needed to improve on after posting one sack in Week 1.
The sophomore boasted a 90.3 pass rush grade, forced a team-high eight pressures, and co-led Missouri with 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. After Langden Kitchen was helped off the field in the second quarter, Hopkins showcased how his offseason work has molded him into a stronger player. Kitchen returned in the second half, but played fewer snaps than Hopkins.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Austin Simmons - 69 snaps
Matt Zollers - 2 snaps
Wide receivers
Donovan Olugbode - 55 snaps
Naeshaun Montgomery - 47 snaps
Cayden Lee - 42 snaps
Caleb Goodie Sr. - 20 snaps
Shaun Terry II - 15 snaps
DaMarion Fowlkes - 7 snaps
Kenric Lanier II - 6 snaps
Running backs
Jamal Roberts - 55 snaps
Xai'Shaun Edwards - 15 snaps
Anthony Favrow - 1 snaps
Center
Dominick Giudice - 69 snaps
Guards/tackles
Tristan Wilson - 69 snaps
Curtis Peagler - 69 snaps
Luke Work - 69 snaps
Cayden Green - 69 snaps
Khalief Canty Jr. - 2 snaps
Jack Lange - 2 snaps
Colin Sorensen - 2 snaps
Whit Hafer - 2 snaps
Zack Owens - 2 snaps
Tight ends
Jordon Harris - 43 snaps
Brett Norfleet - 38 snaps
Jude James - 11 snaps
Defense
Safeties
Trajen Greco - 70 snaps
Santana Banner - 64 snaps
Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 48 snaps
Elijah Dotson - 35 snaps
CJ Bass II - 1 snap
Cornerbacks
Chris Graves Jr. - 58 snaps
Sione Laulea - 55 snaps
Jahlil Florence - 27 snaps
Linebackers
Nicholas Rodriguez - 58 snaps
Robert Woodyard Jr. - 54 snaps
Jeremiah Beasley - 20 snaps
Bobby Washington Jr. - 5 snaps
Brian Huff - 3 snaps
Edge rushers
Darris Smith - 56 snaps
Daeden Hopkins - 50 snaps
Langden Kitchen - 22 snaps
Jaden Jones - 9 snaps
Malik Bryant - 2 snaps
Cavan Tuley - 1 snaps
Defensive tackles
Sterling Webb - 36 snaps
Marquis Gracial - 30 snaps
Jalen Marshall - 23 snaps
Jason Dowell - 17 snaps
Donta Simpson - 13 snaps
Mark Hensley - 13 snaps
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn