Mizzou Football Week 2 Snap Count Totals and PFF Takeaways

After 77 Tigers took the field in Week 1, Missouri cut down its rotation to 50 players against Kansas, 25 on each side of the ball. In a heated 38-21 victory here are three takeaways from three Tigers that made their mark in Lawrence, Kansas and on the PFF stat sheet.

Austin Simmons looked elite again

After a near perfect Week 1, Simmons had another impressive performance Friday, this time against a more formidable opponent. The senior quarterback went 19-for-29 with 292 yards and three scores in the victory, posting a team-best 90.2 offensive grade.

SImmons showcased his versatility and agility in the pocket and on the run. His successful performance and comfortability in the pocket can be traced back to strong pass blocking, as every Missouri player posted a pass block grade of at least 65.5.

Luke Work picked up the run block slack

Of the 23 Tigers listed with a run block grade, only one of them posted a higher grade than 67.4 and that was Work with an astounding 90.6. Work tied six Tigers for the most snaps with 69 and spent 39 of them protecting the run.

Apart from Jamal Roberts' 64 yard explosion, the Tigers' run game was stagnant, accumulating 113 yards in 40 attempts. The backs were consistently getting touched in the backfield or before they reached the line of scrimmage, but Work shined as someone that was holding his own on the line. He posted a team-second 89.2 offensive grade and an 82.1 grade in protecting the pass.

Daeden Hopkins ignites the pass rush

Hopkins' defensive grade of 90 led Missouri on that end of the ball by far, with the next closest Tiger recording a 73.3. While he did well against the run, Hopkins particularly dominated in the pass rush, an area that the Tigers needed to improve on after posting one sack in Week 1.

The sophomore boasted a 90.3 pass rush grade, forced a team-high eight pressures, and co-led Missouri with 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. After Langden Kitchen was helped off the field in the second quarter, Hopkins showcased how his offseason work has molded him into a stronger player. Kitchen returned in the second half, but played fewer snaps than Hopkins.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Austin Simmons - 69 snaps

Matt Zollers - 2 snaps

Wide receivers

Donovan Olugbode - 55 snaps

Naeshaun Montgomery - 47 snaps

Cayden Lee - 42 snaps

Caleb Goodie Sr. - 20 snaps

Shaun Terry II - 15 snaps

DaMarion Fowlkes - 7 snaps

Kenric Lanier II - 6 snaps

Running backs

Jamal Roberts - 55 snaps

Xai'Shaun Edwards - 15 snaps

Anthony Favrow - 1 snaps

Center

Dominick Giudice - 69 snaps

Guards/tackles

Tristan Wilson - 69 snaps

Curtis Peagler - 69 snaps

Luke Work - 69 snaps

Cayden Green - 69 snaps

Khalief Canty Jr. - 2 snaps

Jack Lange - 2 snaps

Colin Sorensen - 2 snaps

Whit Hafer - 2 snaps

Zack Owens - 2 snaps

Tight ends

Jordon Harris - 43 snaps

Brett Norfleet - 38 snaps

Jude James - 11 snaps

Defense

Safeties

Trajen Greco - 70 snaps

Santana Banner - 64 snaps

Kensley Louidor-Faustin - 48 snaps

Elijah Dotson - 35 snaps

CJ Bass II - 1 snap

Cornerbacks

Chris Graves Jr. - 58 snaps

Sione Laulea - 55 snaps

Jahlil Florence - 27 snaps

Linebackers

Nicholas Rodriguez - 58 snaps

Robert Woodyard Jr. - 54 snaps

Jeremiah Beasley - 20 snaps

Bobby Washington Jr. - 5 snaps

Brian Huff - 3 snaps

Edge rushers

Darris Smith - 56 snaps

Daeden Hopkins - 50 snaps

Langden Kitchen - 22 snaps

Jaden Jones - 9 snaps

Malik Bryant - 2 snaps

Cavan Tuley - 1 snaps

Defensive tackles

Sterling Webb - 36 snaps

Marquis Gracial - 30 snaps

Jalen Marshall - 23 snaps

Jason Dowell - 17 snaps

Donta Simpson - 13 snaps

Mark Hensley - 13 snaps

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