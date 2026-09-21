Missouri kept its undefeated record and improved to 3-0 on the year after defeating Troy 27-17 on Saturday. There were a handful of individual performances that were important during the game.

The Tigers were able to pull away with the win despite struggling to find an offensive groove and consistently move the football. Despite the inconsistency, Missouri was able to make plays when they mattered most on all ends, offensively, defensively and even on special teams.

Here are three Missouri players who stood out in the win over Troy.

Jamal Roberts

Jamal Roberts yet again produced for the Tigers' offense and continues to establish himself in an important role. The running back rushed for 128 yards and found the end zone once on 22 carries.

Roberts was able to provide the ground game for Missouri as it struggled to get things going through the air. His biggest play came late in the second quarter when he broke off a 13-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers a 24-10 lead.

The senior has been able to control the run game for Missouri and produce at an effective rate. His impact means even more with the absence of Ahmad Hardy.

DaMarion Fowlkes

DaMarion Fowlkes had the biggest play for Missouri in its win Saturday. The sophomore flipped the momentum when the Tigers needed it with a 68-yard punt return touchdown early in the second quarter.

The return played a huge factor as it tied the game and gave Missouri the spark it had been missing early in the game. It also marked the Tigers' first punt return for a touchdown since Luther Burden III did so in 2022.

Santana Banner

Santana Banner took control of the defense Saturday as the safety was flying around and making plays all game long. Banner finished with a team-high 16 tackles, with six of them being solo.

It felt like senior safety Banner was involved in every play and played a huge role in helping Missouri limit Troy's offensive opportunities. While the defense had its fair share of struggles throughout the game, Banner and his 16 tackles stood out as one of the strongest performances.

Missouri will now enter SEC play as Troy served as its final nonconference game of the season. The Tigers will enter the matchup with Mississippi State with a perfect 3-0 record.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.