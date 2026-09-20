Mizzou overcomes sluggish start to beat Troy in final nonconference game

COLUMBIA — Missouri reminisced on its program's history on Saturday night during the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium, but were forced to move past an underwhelming first quarter in a 27-17 victory against Troy.

The Tigers trailed Troy 10-0 at the end of the first quarter following a 76-yard TK Keyes touchdown and 10:32-minute drive that ended in a field goal. The underwhelming first quarter marked the Tigers' second-straight early deficit after trailing Kansas 7-0 and 14-7 in their Week 2 victory.

Missouri gave up another touchdown in the second quarter after a 55-yard dime from Goose Crowder to Howard Kinchen. The secondary struggled to contain Crowder in the first half, who went 11-for-19 with 194 yards, two touchdown throws of 55-plus yards and an interception. Crowder ended the contest with 230 yards.

Despite the Trojans' early command, Missouri responded with an explosion of 24 points in the second quarter courtesy of dominance in all three phases. The Tigers tallied a receiving and rushing touchdown, field goal and 68-yard punt return score from DaMarion Fowlkes.

Missouri's offense was not very active despite 24 second-quarter points, as the Tigers spent just over eight minutes with possession in the first half. Missouri was bested in time of possession after spending 22:37 on offense.

Quarterback Austin Simmons took a step back from an impressive first two weeks in Saturday's matchup against Troy. After throwing for 544 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions on a 75 completion percentage in his first two contests, Simmons was 10-for-19 adding 91 yards, one touchdown and zero picks.

The team also struggled with penalties against Troy, tallying nine penalties for 90 yards.

Missouri entered the third quarter with a lead, but trailed in total yards 239 to 124, the Tigers ended with 240 total yards compared to Troy's 323 yards. Roberts led the Tigers offensively in the first half with seven rushes for 45 yards and a score. He continued his dominance with 122 total yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

Defensively, Missouri's pass rush shined, behind another strong performance from sophomore Daeden Hopkins. Hopkins followed a SEC Defensive Lineman Player of the Week performance with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two tackles for loss. The 6-foot-6 edge would have had another sack, but was called for a face mask penalty on the play.

Langden Kitchen was also strong in the pass rush accumulating one sack and two tackles for loss. Edge rusher Darris Smith exited the game in the first half with a lower body injury, but returned in the third quarter. The team ended with three sacks and nine tackles for loss, completely shutting down Troy in its scoreless second half.

The Tigers kick off SEC action in Starkville, Miss., against Mississippi State (3-0) at at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 41-34 away victory against South Carolina backed by Kamario Taylor, who threw for four touchdowns.

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