3 Mizzou Football Transfers that Could Make Long-Term Impacts: The Buzz

Since the transfer portal has emerged as the leading pathway to acquiring new talent over the last few years, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz has preached adding players with productive stats over players with more long-term potential.



That wasn't exactly the case during the 2025-26 offseason.

Sure, Drinkwitz and his staff added guys like Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee, Auburn defensive back Kensley Louidor-Faustin and Auburn linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr., who have complete bodies of work throughout their multi-year careers. At the same time, there are players who haven't yet broken through the ceiling of what many think they could do while in a college jersey.

The Tigers added multiple younger players in the transfer portal, ranging from Florida wide receiver Nae'Shaun Montgomery to Miami defensive tackle Donta Simpson. Many of those new faces may be forced to see the field more than they are used to in 2026, while some may simply be chest pieces for the future.



Looking ahead, there are a few of those players who stand out more than others in terms of long-term potential. In particular, Michigan safety Elijah Dotson, Houston Christian running back Xai'Shaun Edwards and Notre Dame safety JaDon Blair look like they could be massive impact players.

Watch the video above as Missouri Tigers on SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down why Dotson, Edwards and Blair could be three key pieces of the future for the Tigers.

The Buzz: Feb. 4

Former Missouri point guard Sean East II is continuing his G League tear and will represent the G League at this year's NBA All-Star Game.

Another honor for Sean East II! 💥



In addition to Castrol Rising Stars, the @slcstars guard will compete in the #NBAGLeagueNextUpGame presented by @att. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vrJOwkR8Rw — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 3, 2026

Dates for the next two seasons' worth of the College Football Playoffs have been released. There will be two-week breaks between the quarterfinals and semi-finals over the next two college football seasons.

Upcoming College Football Playoff dates for the quarterfinals and semi-finals the next two years. This includes a near two-week break between the quarterfinals and semi-finals the next two years. pic.twitter.com/8E7lNBDW85 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 3, 2026

The Missouri Tigers have landed in the final four schools for composite three-star 2027 wide receiver prospect Eli Woodard. Woodard is slated to commit on Feb. 10 and will pick between the Tigers, Oregon and Michigan. He currently resides in Temecula, California.

Tuesday's Mizzou Results

Nothing on Tuesday.

Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule

Nothing on Wednesday.

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener

213 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"They made us look like some kind of barnyard outfit.” Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on 1975 loss to Mi

We'll leave you with this...

All of Missouri Athletics will be covered by the new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tiffany Bohan. This comes with a partnership with Missouri Orthopedic Institute.

Mizzou Athletics, Missouri Orthopedic Institute, and @muhealth have announced a landmark collaboration. Under the new innovative structure, Dr. Tiffany Bohon will serve as Mizzou Athletics' first Chief Medical Officer.



🔗: https://t.co/vV9upSG4aL#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/tUKxoSR8bL — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 3, 2026

