3 Mizzou Players Who Aren't Being Talked About Enough: The Extra Point
Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps looks at three players on this Missouri roster who aren't being talked about enough ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
It's not a secret that there are plenty of things we don't know about this Missouri football roster. There are things that are certain, but more uncertainties lie ahead than things we know.
With that comes players who haven't necessarily earned the attention they may deserve ahead of the start of this season. A mix of transfers and returners fall into this pool.
At the top of the list is junior safety Marvin Burks. Jr, who recorded 66 tackles and an interception last season for the Tigers. He's a good downhill safety and he's improved in coverage every year. He also has good speed, which he can showcase in the return game.
Jaylen Early, a swing offensive lineman from Florida State, took reps at left tackle, right guard and right tackle last season for the Seminoles. Rarely do you hear his name thrown around for the starting right guard spot, but he was really good when he played there last year.
Last is Washington State transfer cornerback Stephen Hall. He was also solid in his time there and will bring another big, physical presence to the room. He joins Dreyden Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr. and Nick DeLoach and will certainly be able to find time to get on the field among those three.
