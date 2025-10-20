3 Things That Stand Out About Mizzou's Snap Counts at Auburn
No. 15 Missouri's first and farthest road trip of the season was a long day at the office. It took two overtime periods, but Missoui eventually took down Auburn to secure a 23-17 win.
"I don't have much juice left, guys," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said to reporters after the game.
READ: Top Takeaways from No. 16 Mizzou's Victory in Overtime at Auburn
Missouri's defense was on the field for 72 total snaps, much higher than the average of 57 the unit was on the field for the first six games. This led to some revealing rotations.
Here are notes from the full snap counts from the win over Auburn from Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Week 8 Snap Counts
Offense
G, Dominick Giudice, 87, 100%
C, Connor Tollison, 87, 100%
T, Keagen Trost, 87, 100%
G, Curtis Peagler, 87, 100%
T, Cayden Green, 87, 100%
QB, Beau Pribula, 86, 99%
TE, Brett Norfleet, 78, 90%
WR, Marquis Johnson, 69, 79%
WR, Kevin Coleman Jr., 63, 72%
WR, Joshua Manning, 55, 63%
HB, Ahmad Hardy, 53, 61%
TE, Jordon Harris, 39, 45%
WR, Donovan Olugbode, 35, 40%
HB, Jamal Roberts, 35, 40%
WR, Daniel Blood, 3, 3%
WR, Xavier Loyd, 3, 3%
TE, Jude James, 2, 2%
QB, Matt Zollers, 1, 1%
- This was freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode's game with the most snaps, and he still arguably should've gotten more. Despite three receivers getting 20+ more snaps than Olugbode, he led the team in receiving yards for a second-straight week, grabbing five catches for 69 yards. For a Missouri passing game that has been struggling, Olugbode seems like he could be a big part of the solution.
"We got to keep working on our pass game. We're way too predictable right now from that stuff," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game.
READ: Beau Pribula, Kevin Coleman Jr. Describe Olugbode's Best Traits
Defense
S, Marvin Burks Jr., 67, 93%
DL, Chris McClellan, 63, 88%
S, Daylan Carnell, 63, 88%
LB, Josiah Trotter, 61, 85%
ED, Zion Young, 58, 81%
CB, Drey Norwood, 55, 76%
ED, Damon Wilson II, 53, 74%
CB, Toriano Pride Jr., 49, 68%
DL, Sterling Webb, 46, 64%
S, Santana Banner, 45, 63%
CB, Stephen Hall, 43, 60%
LB, Khalil Jacobs, 40, 56%
S, Jalen Catalon, 32, 44%
LB, Triston Newson, 28, 39%
ED, Marquis Gracial, 23, 32%
ED, Langden Kitchen, 19, 26%
ED, Darris Smith, 17, 24%
LB, Nicholas Rodriguez, 13, 18%
DL, Jalen Marshall, 10, 14%
DB, Trajen Greco, 5, 7%
DL, Bralen Henderson, 2, 3%
- Safety Jalen Catalon's role was decreased in this game, taking 44% snaps. In Missouri's three other Power-4 games this season, Catalon has taken average of 77% of snaps. This could be a decision specific to the matchup.
- Langden Kitchen and Darris Smith have taken over in the edge rotation, leaving no playing time for Nate Johnson. Earlier in the season, Kitchen and Johnson were rotation pretty frequently, but that wasn't the case for this game.
Season Tracker
Offense
G, Dominick Giudice, 496, 90%
QB, Beau Pribula, 494, 89%
T, Keagen Trost, 489, 88%
C, Connor Tollison, 488, 88%
G, Curtis Peagler, 471, 85%
TE, Brett Norfleet, 434, 78%
WR, Marquis Johnson, 393, 71%
T, Cayden Green, 349, 63%
WR, Joshua Manning, 342, 62%
WR, Kevin Coleman Jr., 300, 54%
HB, Ahmad Hardy, 261, 47%
HB, Jamal Roberts, 230, 42%
TE, Jordon Harris, 202, 37%
T, Jayven Richardson, 195, 35%
WR, Donovan Olugbode, 163, 29%
C, Tristan Wilson, 161, 29%
WR, Xavier Loyd, 90, 16%
WR, Daniel Blood, 61, 11%
TE, Jude James, 59, 11%
G, Vince Brown II, 52, 9%
T, Johnny Williams IV, 52, 9%
G, Jaylen Early, 52, 9%
QB, Matt Zollers, 43, 8%
HB, Marquise Davis, 43, 8%
WR, Logan Muckey, 36, 7%
WR, DaMarion Fowlkes, 24, 4%
G, Henry Fenuku, 20, 4%
WR, James Madison II, 19, 3%
WR, Shaun Terry II, 18, 3%
T, Whit Hafer, 17, 3%
TE, Gavin Hoffman, 15, 3%
HB, Tavorus Jones, 14, 3%
QB, Tommy Lock, 11, 2%
G, Keiton Jones, 8, 1%
G, Ryan Jostes, 5, 1%
T, Jack Lange, 4, 1%
HB, Brendon Haygood, 4, 1%
QB, Sam Horn, 1, 0%
HB, Anthony Favrow, 1, 0%
Defense
S, Daylan Carnell, 302, 73%
LB, Josiah Trotter, 280, 67%
DL, Chris McClellan, 265, 64%
CB, Stephen Hall, 257, 62%
ED, Zion Young, 254, 61%
CB, Toriano Pride Jr., 246, 59%
ED, Damon Wilson II, 245, 59%
S, Jalen Catalon, 244, 59%
CB, Drey Norwood, 231, 56%
S, Santana Banner, 231, 56%
S, Marvin Burks Jr., 221, 53%
DL, Sterling Webb, 189, 46%
LB, Khalil Jacobs, 172, 41%
ED, Darris Smith, 151, 36%
LB, Nicholas Rodriguez, 126, 30%
LB, Triston Newson, 126, 30%
DL, Marquis Gracial, 125, 30%
DB, Trajen Greco, 104, 25%
ED, Langden Kitchen, 97, 23%
DL, Jalen Marshall, 80, 19%
ED, Nate Johnson, 62, 15%
LB, Jeremiah Beasley, 57, 14%
S, Mose Phillips III, 55, 13%
CB, Cameron Keys, 50, 12%
DL, Elias Williams, 43, 10%
LB, Dante McClellan, 43, 10%
DL, Bralen Henderson, 36, 9%
CB, Nick Deloach Jr., 33, 8%
ED, Caleb Flagg, 33, 8%
ED, Daeden Hopkins, 31, 7%
ED, Javion Hilson, 31, 7%
DI, Jason Dowell, 31, 7%
S, CJ Bass III, 27, 7%
CB, Shamar McNeil, 27, 7%
DL, Sam Williams, 17, 4%
S, Jackson Hancock, 16, 4%
LB, Brian Huff, 6, 1%
CB, Nasir Pogue, 6, 1%
DL, Justin Bodford, 5, 1%
LB, Jason King, 4, 1%
DL, Jadon Frick, 2, 0%