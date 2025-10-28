3 Things That Stand Out About Mizzou's Snap Counts at Vanderbilt
Eli Drinkwitz is right to say Week 10 is a "good time" for a bye week for No. 19 Missouri.
The Tigers suffered a last-second loss to then-No. 10 Vanderbilt. What could've been a statement win instead sent Missouri's postseason hopes plummeting.
The Tigers also lost two of their top offensive playmakers to injury, with quarterback Beau Pribula dislocating his ankle and tight end Brett Norfleet also suffering an injury. Pribula is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, while no update has been made available on Norfleet.
Those injuries led to some changes in the typical snap counts for Missouri. Here's a look at how those injuries and matchup challenges affected the Tigers' snap counts, per Pro Football Focus.
Week 9
Offense
G, Dominick Giudice, 83, 100%
C, Connor Tollison, 82, 99%
T, Keagen Trost, 83, 100%
G, Curtis Peagler, 83, 100%
T, Cayden Green, 83, 100%
WR, Joshua Manning, 65, 78%
WR, Kevin Coleman Jr., 64, 77%
WR, Marquis Johnson, 56, 67%
QB, Matt Zollers, 47, 57%
HB, Jamal Roberts, 47, 57%
TE, Jordon Harris, 41, 49%
WR, Donovan Olugbode, 37, 45%
HB, Ahmad Hardy, 36, 43%
QB, Beau Pribula, 36, 43%
TE, Brett Norfleet, 32, 39%
TE, Jude James, 30, 36%
WR, Daniel Blood, 3, 4%
WR, Xavier Loyd, 2, 2%
TE, Vince Brown II, 1, 1%
C, Tristan Wilson, 1, 1%
WR, Logan Muckey, 1, 1%
Defense
S, Marvin Burks Jr., 47, 96%
LB, Josiah Trotter, 43, 88%
S, Santana Banner, 43, 88%
ED, Zion Young, 43, 88%
DL, Chris McClellan, 42, 86%
CB, Toriano Pride Jr., 42, 86%
CB, Stephen Hall, 40, 82%
S, Daylan Carnell, 38, 78%
ED, Darris Smith, 29, 59%
LB, Khalil Jacobs, 29, 59%
ED, Damon Wilson II, 28, 57%
DL, Sterling Webb, 21, 43%
LB, Nicholas Rodriguez, 18, 37%
CB, Drey Norwood, 16, 33%
ED, Langden Kitchen, 15, 31%
DL, Jalen Marshall, 13, 27%
DL, Marquis Gracial, 13, 27%
LB, Triston Newson, 8, 16%
S, Jalen Catalon, 8, 16%
CDB, Trajen Greco, 2, 4%
DL, Bralen Henderson, 1, 2%
- The split at edge rusher continues to become more evenly split between the two starters, Zion Young and Damon Wilson II, and the two rotational players, Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen. Young and Wilson have both fully hit their stride, but Smith and Kitchen have also been effective when on the field. It also seems as if the coaching staff is finding ways to get three of these players on the field at the same time, with Smith often lining up over the middle. In Week 8, the duo of Young and Wilson took an average of 77.5% of the snaps, while Kitchen and Smith took an average of 25%. In Week 9, the two starters combined for 72.5%, while the rotational duo took 45%.
- Jalen Catalon's role has steadily decreased since Week 7. After taking 81% of snaps in Week 7, he took 44% in Week 8, and now just 16% in Week 9. Part of that has been Santana Banner being effective in pass coverage and taking some of Catalon's opportunities.
"Does a really good job of man-to-man coverage, which is going to be something that has to continue to evolve when we bring pressure," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Banner ahead of Week 9. "But he's an instinctual player, and a physical player, that's got great size, length, and can run and can hit.”
- Another interesting thing in the secondary — the rotation at corrnerback leaned much more heavily toward Toriano Pride Jr. and Stephen Hall than it did Drey Norwood. Besides Week 5 when he was dealing with injury, this was the fewest amount of snaps that Norwood has received in a game this season.
Season Tracker
Offense
G, Dominick Giudice, 579, 91%
T, Keagen Trost, 572, 90%
C, Connor Tollison, 570, 90%
G, Curtis Peagler, 554, 87%
QB, Beau Pribula, 530, 83%
TE, Brett Norfleet, 466, 73%
WR, Marquis Johnson, 449, 71%
T, Cayden Green, 432, 68%
WR, Joshua Manning, 407, 64%
WR, Kevin Coleman Jr., 364, 57%
HB, Ahmad Hardy, 297, 47%
HB, Jamal Roberts, 277, 44%
TE, Jordon Harris, 243, 38%
WR, Donovan Olugbode, 200, 31%
T, Jayven Richardson, 195, 31%
C, Tristan Wilson, 116, 18%
WR, Xavier Loyd, 92, 14%
QB, Matt Zollers, 90, 14%
TE, Jude James, 89, 14%
WR, Daniel Blood, 64, 10%
TE, Vince Brown II, 53, 8%
T, Johnny Williams IV, 52, 8%
G, Jaylen Early, 52, 8%
HB, Marquise Davis, 43, 7%
WR, Logan Muckey, 37, 6%
WR, DaMarion Fowlkes, 24, 4%
G, Henry Fenuku, 20, 3%
WR, James Madison II, 19, 3%
WR, Shaun Terry II, 18, 3%
TE, Whit Hafer, 17, 3%
TE, Gavin Hoffman, 15, 2%
HB, Tavorus Jones, 14, 2%
QB, Tommy Lock, 11, 2%
G, Keiton Jones, 8, 1%
G, Ryan Jostes, 5, 1%
T, Jack Lange, 4, 1%
HB, Brendon Haygood, 4, 1%
QB, Brett Brown, 4, 1%
QB, Sam Horn, 1, 0%
HB, Anthony Favrow, 1, 0%
Defense
S, Daylan Carnell, 340, 73%
LB, Josiah Trotter, 323, 70%
DL, Chris McClellan, 307, 66%
CB, Stephen Hall, 297, 64%
ED, Zion Young, 297, 64%
CB, Toriano Pride Jr., 288, 62%
S, Santana Banner, 274, 59%
ED, Damon Wilson II, 273, 59%
S, Marvin Burks Jr., 268, 58%
S, Jalen Catalon, 252, 54%
CB, Drey Norwood, 249, 54%
DL, Sterling Webb, 210, 45%
LB, Khalil Jacobs, 201, 43%
ED, Darris Smith, 180, 39%
LB, Nicholas Rodriguez, 144, 31%
DL, Marquis Gracial, 138, 30%
LB, Triston Newson, 134, 29%
ED, Langden Kitchen, 112, 24%
S, Trajen Greco, 106, 23%
DL, Jalen Marshall, 93, 20%
ED, Nate Johnson, 62, 13%
LB, Jeremiah Beasley, 57, 12%
S, Mose Phillips III, 55, 12%
CB, Cameron Keys, 50, 11%
DL, Elias Williams, 44, 9%
LB, Dante McClellan, 43, 9%
DL, Bralen Henderson, 37, 8%
CB, Nick DeLoach Jr., 33, 7%
S, Caleb Flagg, 33, 7%
DL, Daeden Hopkins, 31, 7%
ED, Javion Hilson, 31, 7%
DL, Jason Dowell, 31, 7%
S, CJ Bass III, 27, 6%
CB, Shamar McNeil, 27, 6%
DL, Sam Williams, 17, 4%
S, Jackson Hancock, 16, 3%
LB, Brian Huff, 6, 1%
CB, Nasir Pogue, 6, 1%
DL, Justin Bodford, 5, 1%
LB, Jason King, 4, 1%
DL, Jadon Frick, 2, 0%