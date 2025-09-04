3 Things to Watch in Mizzou's Border War-Matchup against Kansas
The Missouri Tigers, in two days' time, will play one of their biggest and most impactful games in recent memory. They'll kick off with the Kansas Jayhawks for the first time in 14 years on Saturday afternoon in a game that will test both teams early in the season.
The Tigers sit at 1-0 on the season after an easy 61-6 victory over Central Arkansas, while the Jayhawks have made easy work of their first two opponents as well. Both teams are set up for solid seasons, but a loss for either squad could put a damper on those plans.
Both teams have seen plenty change from last season to this one. For the Tigers, it was a chunk of their skill-position players. The new guys in those positions performed well in Week 1, but will have the opportunity to prove themselves even more this time around.
The Jayhawks are replacing two players now on NFL rosters in cornerback Cobee Bryant and running back Devin Neal. So far, the players to rise into those spots have been good. But, similar to the Tigers, this is the first time they can prove themselves this season against real competition.
"They've got some really good players, they did an excellent job rebuilding the roster from last year," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said to the media on Tuesday.
With all that and more, here are a few stories to watch as the Jayhawks travel to Columbia.
First test of 2025
It's only Week 2 of the new season, but the Tigers already have a huge test. Despite what outsiders, especially Missouri fans, might say, the Jayhawks have a solid, well-balanced roster. They've blown out both of their first opponents in Fresno State and Wagner and given some of the mistakes the Tigers made against Central Arkansas, the two teams match up well.
This will be an excellent gauge to see how the Tigers handle a better opponent and, in general, high-pressure moments. This will be a good precursor for Drinkwitz and his team when it comes to managing challenging opponents.
At the same time, the Tigers have to manage the pressure that comes with the rivalry. It adds another level of pressure on the final result of the game, on top of wanting to stay set up for a successful season.
"We got our hands full between understanding the rivalry and the intensity of the game, and understanding that the game is played on the field.”
This may be the first pressure-packed game of this magnitude for many players on Missouri's roster. A guy like Ahmad Hardy, who spent his first season at Louisiana-Monroe, certainly hasn't been in a game like the one he's about to play in. Multiple young players on the roster likely haven't, either.
That will make leaning on players like center Connor Tollison, defensive end Zion Young, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and other veterans very important. The guys who have played in big games, including rivalry matchups, will be the most important players on the field at any given time for the home team.
Beau's first big moment
Let's get one thing clear. This isn't Beau Pribula's first big game of his career.
He was in multiple ridiculous environments for Penn State over his last two seasons and helped win many of those games. He made appearances against Ohio State and Oregon, won the Nittany Lions the game against Wisconsin and contributed some rushing yards in a win over No. 19 Illinois.
That being said, it will be his first time manning a team in a big game like this one. It'll be a nerve-wracking one for the team, based on the history of the matchup alone, but Pribula and the Tigers have a plan to go through their game plan.
"We need to approach this game just like any other game, even though it's it's not," Pribula said on the Tiger Talk radio show on Tuesday. "I think taking the emotion out of it, and like any game, it's not going to be perfect. How do we respond to adversity? Just playing our game and focusing on one play at a time."
This will be one of the largest tests of Pribula's career so far. He showed he can sling the ball around against Central Arkansas, a doubt that many had about him heading into the season. He now has the chance to show that off against valid competition for the first time as a starting quarterback.
Shutting down an explosive Jayhawk offense
Even if their first two opponents aren't the best teams they'll face all season, the Jayhawks posted 1,014 total offense yards through those first two games. 631 of those yards came in Week 2 against Wagner, led by quarterback Jalon Daniels and wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
Daniels threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns against the Seahawks. Henderson made up 130 of those yards and two of those touchdowns. That will certainly be a duo that defensive coordinator Corey Batoon is focused on stopping.
"We’re going to have to do a great job of covering, because at the end of the day, if wide receivers are open, he's going to throw it to them," Drinkwitz said.
A wide variety of running backs and wide receivers got in on the fun against the Seahawks. Kansas was in a similar situation, facing Wagner as the Tigers were with Central Arkansas, trying to prevent injuries and giving many faces a chance to get on the field. It was still a glimpse of how explosive the Kansas offense can be.
This is the first time the Kansas offense will be facing a legitimate defense, so they will also have to deal with those challenges. Both teams are truly in similar spots at this very moment in the season and a win or loss could affect both teams' trajectories.