3 Thoughts on Corey Batoon's Contract Extension: The Extra Point
Missouri on SI football reporter Michael Stamps reacts to the recent contract extension of Missouri defensive coordinator Corey Batoon.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Just days after the contract extension of Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz, defensive coordinator Corey Batoon has received one of his own. This extension keeps him in Columbia through the 2026-27 season, while also adding some more money to his overall amount.
Here are three thoughts on Batoon's extemsion:
1. Not a surprise
There's been plenty that's hinted at this extension for Batoon over the last two weeks, starting with Drinkwitz' speaking at SEC Media Days. He alluded to the fact that Batoon could be due for an extension and sure enough, here we are.
When Drinkwitz was extended on July 24, it was also included that the salary pool for all assistant coaches and support staff would be increased. This only validated the fact that an extension would soon come for Batoon. This also allowed more money to be added to his deal.
2. Last year's defense validates this
It shouldn't be a shock that this was a decision that was made. Missouri's defense was dominant last season, finishing fifth in total yards allowed and sixth in allowed points per game. This came as a surprise to some, with many figuring that the offensive side of the ball would be the most dominant last year.
This simply wasn't the case. After a two or three-game learning curve, the Tiger defense gelled together and quickly becamse what everyone now knows it as. The expectations may be higher for Batoon and his defense, but there's proof that he can make it happen.
3. The money
Batoon is getting an extra $400,00 on his contract, increasing his annual total to $1.4 million. He's also receiving a $100,000 signing bonus this season, with another bonus of the same value next season if he's still the defensive coordinator at Missouri by February 1, according to Eli Hoff.
Again, with the increased salary pool, it only makes sense to validate Batoon's success from last season. There shouldn't be any complaints about him receiving more money because of how good his side of the ball performed during his first season in Columbia.