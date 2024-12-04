4-Star East St. Louis DB Signs With Mizzou
4-star defensive back Charles Bass just made his commitment official with the Missouri Tigers, signing his National Letter of Intent to play with Eli Drinkwitz and company.
Bass played for East Saint Louis High School this past season, finishing with 105 tackles over a 13-game senior season. In arguably the Flyers' most challenging game of the season against the nationally ranked IMG Academy, Bass showed up, recording 10 tackles.
Nationally, Bass was considered a composite 4-star recruit and ranked 320th in the country. 247Sports lists Bass as an athlete, with versatility at both secondary positions, ranked the 14th best in the nation. In the state of Illinois, Bass is the ninth-best prospect.
Bass is a physical defensive back who has the ability to get downhill and hit ball carriers and simultaneously drop back efficiently in coverage. Bass enters a defensive back room at Missouri with plenty of uncertainty, with limited depth at the cornerback spot while also losing three of its best safeties.
Not many high school defensive back talents present the level of versatility that Bass possesses at both positions, which gives the Tiger coaching staff an interesting choice to make. Bass enters the 2025 season in a similar spot as current freshman defensive back Trajen Greco did at the beginning of 2024, both having played both positions in high school.
The spring will be an important time for Bass to cement himself a role in Columbia, with both positions having openings. It should be assumed that Drinkwitz will dip into the pool of talent in the transfer portal to bolster his secondary, especially at safety.