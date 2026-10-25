5 former Mizzou Tigers that stand out early in the NFL season

While Missouri football (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) is on its bye week, Missouri On SI reporter Zach Knox-Doyle took a look at former Tigers in the NFL. Here are five former Missouri players that have excelled through the first month and a half of the NFL season.

Josiah Trotter - Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 21-year-old rookie is the youngest Tiger on this list and perhaps the most impressive. In five games player, Trotter has collected 52 total tackles, which is tied for 10th in the NFL and his tackles per game, among players with at least 50 tackles, ranks third.

The second-round draft pick leads Tampa Bay in tackles, like he did last year with Missouri. He also added an interception and a sack during Week 1. Trotter specializes in run defense, ranking 17th of 72 linebackers on PFF, and pass rush, ranking 14th of 50 linebackers on PFF.

Isaiah McGuire - Cleveland Browns edge

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) attempts a pass to tight end Quintin Morris (80) under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-year Brown is in the midst of what could be a breakout season. McGuire, known for his success at stopping the run, is developing into an improved pass rusher this season. Just six games into the season, McGuire already tallied a career high three sacks.

Although his stuffs on ball carriers have gone down to begin the year, his newfound versatility makes him a more complete edge rusher. His stuffs may have decreased, but his PFF run defense grade of 84.2 ranks fourth of 107 edges, proving his continued dominance against the run.

Nick Bolton - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) blocks a pass from Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bolton, one of the most recognized former Tigers in the NFL, is off to yet another strong season with the Chiefs. After accumulating 154 tackles in 17 games last season, Bolton has tallied 48 tackles in just five games in 2026-27.

Bolton's excelled against the run with 4.5 stuffs and an 80.2 run defense grade on PFF, which ranks eighth among linebackers. The 26-year-old looks to be in his prime and is nearly on pace to set career highs in tackles and stuffs this season.

Luther Burden III - Chicago Bears wide receiver

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year receiver leads the Bears' receivers in nearly every statistical catergory. His 35 receptions, 47 targets and 491 yards all rank first on the team, while his two touchdowns are tied for first as well.

Burden is also catching stride at the right time, tying his career-high in receptions Sunday with eight and recording a career second-best 130 yards on Thursday. His elusiveness and ability to evade tackles continue to be a strong suits for Burden, who is already nearing last year's totals in receptions and yards.

Armand Membou - New York Jets offensive tackle

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) is introduced before a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Membou remains a standout starting lineman for the Jets in the 2026-27 season. In his second season in the NFL, Membou's PFF stats have taken a slight hit, but his recent success still earns him a spot on this list.

The 6-foot-4, 332-pound tackle ranks in the middle of PFF grades for his position and in the top half in snaps. On Sunday, he played all 100 percent of snaps, allowed zero sacks, zero quarterback hits and had a 98.6 pass blocking efficiency grade on PFF.

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