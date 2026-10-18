Mizzou Report Card: Grading Position Groups in Week 7 Loss to Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISS — After Missouri's largest loss of the season, head coach Eli Drinkwitz summarized every positional group with the simple statement, "Everybody was off." In the Week 7 report card, the statement certainly rings true, with the best positional groups each receiving a C+.

Here's the grades for every position in the Tigers' dominant Week 6 victory.

Quarterback: C+

Austin Simmons threw for 339 yards in the contest, marking his second highest total this season, but couldn't reach the end zone. The game was the first of his Missouri career without a touchdown and just the second with an interception.

Simmons was 25-for-44 in the game, consistently missing wide receivers on deep routes, especially in the first half. Simmons certainly made some good throws, especially to Donovan Olugbode, while dealing with consistent pressure, but ultimately his performance was not enough.

Pass catchers: C+

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode (1) carries the ball as Mississippi Rebels safety Sharif Denson (7) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strikingly similar to Simmons' performance, there were things that stood out on the stat sheet for the Tigers' pass catchers, but a lack of success in the red zone and crucial mistakes held the group back. Olugbode stood out in the matchup with a plethora of out routes and quick movements to get open, which resulted in a team-leading nine receptions and 127 yards.

Missouri's wide receivers struggled with creating seperation once in the red zone, resulting in three red zone drives that ended in three total points. When the receiving core did break free, they were unsuccessful as Naeshaun Montgomery dropped Simmons' pass that would have resulted in a score. Jude James had a very strong performance, starting in replace of Brett Norfleet and finished with five receptions and 57 yards.

Running backs: D

After collecting over 200 yards in each of his last two games, Jamal Roberts ran for just 39 yards on 20 rushing attempts. His largest gain was six yards, failing to navigate past Ole Miss' defensive line. As a whole, Missouri recorded three season-lows with 39 yards on 26 attempts and 1.5 yards per carry.

Against Florida, Ole Miss gave up 302 rushing yards, allowing three explosive rushes over 23 yards. Although the Rebels' defensive line looked to be improved, Roberts was untouched in the back field frequently and failed to make a convincing move once he met the Ole Miss linemen.

Offensive line: C-

The Tigers' offensive line had four penalties in the contest and were insufficient in protecting Austin Simmons. Simmons was consistently under pressure in the contest, leading to rushed throws and a season-high 19 incompletions.

Protecting the run, the Tigers didn't look as helpless as they did in Weeks 2-4, but the team's inability to produce yards in the run game is still partially on the line. Missouri's offensive line created room for Roberts to get past the back field, but typically folded afterwards, allowing pressure to break through for minimal gains.

Defensive line: D

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers safety Santana Banner (15) forces a fumble by Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri had a season-low four pressures.

The Ole Miss offensive line is known for its superior protection of Trinidad Chambliss, but allowing virtually no pressure is simply inexcusable in a top-15 matchup. Chambliss was given ample time in the matchup, especially when nearing the end zone, which allowed for three touchdown passes.

The Tigers also struggled against the run, allowing a staggering 6.8 rushing yards per attempt and 257 yards. Missouri couldn't contain Kewan Lacy, who ended with 16 rushes and 122 yards and gave up 101 yards to Makhi Frazier.

With a dinged up edge room that includes Sterling Webb and Darris Smith trying to battle through injury, the bye week will be important for the Tigers' defensive line to recuperate from their underwhelming performance.

Linebackers: C+

Nicholas Rodriguez, once again, led the Tigers in total tackles with 13. Rodriguez also matched a career-high eight solo tackles from last week.

Outside of Rodriguez, Robert Woodyard Jr. was dealing with an injury, which led to limited snaps. Woodyard will be undergoing a procedure on Monday, Drinkwitz said after the game. The group was unable to record tackles for loss and struggled at times in coverage, leading to a season-low grade.

Secondary: D

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (3) carries the ball as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss didn't completely tear apart the Tigers' secondary, throwing for 241 yards, but that said more about his performance than Missouri's. In the first quarter especially, Chambliss missed numerous open receivers by underthrowing them or slinging passes behind them.

Once Chambliss began clicking with his receivers, he took care of business, going 20-for-36 with three passing touchdowns. Cornerbacks like Chris Graves Jr. consistently got bested in man-to-man coverage, while safety Santana Banner left an entirely open Rebel in the end zone, along with other Tigers routinely leaving Rebels untouched all over the field.

Special teams: C

Although Brunno Reus was heavily utilized with seven punts and secured clean kicks throughout the course of the game, Blake Craig's missed 23-yard field goal brought the unit's grade down. Craig's miss was simply shanked and kept Missouri down 14-3 in a crucial moment in the game.

DaMarion Fowlkes had one return for 40 yards in the contest, continuing an impressive season.

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