Mizzou's slow start and stagnant offense result in loss to Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISS — Slow starts have become the norm for Missouri football, but prior to Saturday, the Tigers were able to overcome it. Even in their sole loss through six weeks against Mississippi State, when the Tigers went down 14-0, they moved past a poor first quarter and were leading the Bulldogs with possession heading into the fourth quarter.

It was insufficient late game drives that led to the loss against Mississippi State, not how Missouri started the contest. However, against Ole Miss on Saturday, the Tigers' major first half deficit proved too substantial to overcome. Missouri (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) ultimately fell 31-3 to Ole Miss (5-1, 3-1) on the road.

Missouri trailed 7-3 after a quarter of action — marking the fourth time Missouri has trailed following the first quarter this season — settling for a field goal in the red zone and continued to stall in the second quarter. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss aired the football out for 112 yards and two passing touchdowns in the second quarter, partially causing Missouri's biggest deficit of the season, down 21-3 at halftime.

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons was unable to convert on the majority of his deep shots in the first half, going 11-for-21. He threw for 155 yards in the first two quarters but was without a touchdown after the Tigers stalled twice in the red zone. On two drives with a first-and-goal in the first half, Missouri scored just three points.

The drive that put the Rebels in a comfortable lead followed a missed red zone opportunity from Missouri and Blake Craig, who shanked a 23-yard attempt left. The Rebels followed the miss with a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive near the end of the first half to put them up 18. Chambliss led that drive and ended the first half with 161 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

Despite the slow start and crucial missed kick, Missouri was given plenty of chances in the third quarter, as Ole Miss punted on three drives in the third quarter. The Tigers were unable to respond, recording four bare drives in the third quarter, all of which resulted in less than 35 yards.

Simmons continued to attempt deep throws in the second half and ended the game 25-for-44 with 339 passing yards and an interception. While the Tigers' quarterback attempted to stretch out the field, Jamal Roberts didn't give the Tigers many opportunities for short attempts. The lack of success on first and second-down runs is something head coach Eli Drinkwitz said is in need of improvement several times this season.

Roberts ended the contest with 20 rushes and 39 yards after collecting eight rushes and 24 yards in the first half.

Missouri wide receiver Donovan Olugbode led the Tigers with 127 yards on nine receptions in the contest. Cayden Lee and Jude James each had five receptions for a total of 119 yards.

Chambliss led Ole Miss offensively, recording four total touchdowns and 241 passing yards. Running backs Kewan Lacy and Makhi Frazier were important for the Rebels' offense as well, particularly to begin and end the game. The backs combined for 31 rushes and 223 yards.

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